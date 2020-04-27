The 7 best air fresheners for smoking in 2020

Misery Jolie Kerr is a cleaning expert and advice columnist. She will be here every week to help answer your dirtiest questions. You're dirty? Send him an email.

METERMaybe your house smells a little more smoke than normal this week / month / life that we've been trapped at home? Yes, well, that will happen! And on the right, opening the window and running some fans will go a long way in bringing in fresh air and sending out bad air, but there are times, like the third week in April, for example, when stronger action needs to be taken. If your home could freshen up, these are the top seven products for work.

The best sprays to eliminate odors

When you need to quickly deodorize a room that smells of smoke, kitchen, or just human, an odor remover is what to look for. The downside to most aerosol odor eliminators is that they have an odor of their own that many people find unpleasant.

The best thing about sprays is Ozium"But, just warning, it has a kind of citrus, clove smell." The scent is strong when first sprayed, but quickly dissipates.

You can also get a Ozium variety pack in the 0.08 oz size to try the different scents to see which one you like the most (or the least).

Zep it also makes a good smoke removal spray which, like ozone spray, has its own aroma.

The best canister style odor absorbers

Canister-style odor absorbers have two advantages over aerosols. The first is that they provide constant and constant odor control without requiring any effort on your part. The second is that, although they are scented, the scent is much less overwhelming than their spray counterparts. And because they're made of solid gel, they're a great choice for in-car use.

the Bad Air Sponge It is an old favorite, for general odor control and also for removing musty odors in closets and attics.

Our friends in Ozium make a gel odor remover from the can in addition to your spray products; It has the same Ozium scent, but is less powerful in gel form than the spray.

the Fresh wave The cans are popular because the aroma, a mix of pine and eucalyptus, is slightly less aggressive than other similar brands.

The best machines to eat smoke

If you smoke regularly, invest in smoke eater–a machine that filters and recirculates clean air–It is probably your best option to prevent your home from smelling like a regular smoker. Look for a carbon based modelAs ozone based units are not designed for occupied rooms.

It is also useful to know: Hamilton Beach makes wall plug versions They are perfect for smaller rooms or for homes that have limited space.