The & # 39; 90 Days Fiance & # 39; star, Darcey, rejects Tom Brooks after he crawls back!

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
3
Logo
Disclosure: Bear in mind that some of the links in this post are affiliate links and if you go through them to make a purchase I will earn a commission. ScalaHosting Ad - Cheapest managed VPS plans in the world.

Spectators at 90 Day Fiance rejoiced over the weekend when Darcey Silva rejected her ex-boyfriend, Tom Brooks' attempt to crawl back, saying he has injured himself enough.

Tom appeared at Darcey's door with a letter hoping to get it back, but Darcey was not interested in his apology.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here