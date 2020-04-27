The & # 39; 90 Days Fiance & # 39; star, Darcey, rejects Tom Brooks after he crawls back!

Spectators at 90 Day Fiance rejoiced over the weekend when Darcey Silva rejected her ex-boyfriend, Tom Brooks' attempt to crawl back, saying he has injured himself enough.

Tom appeared at Darcey's door with a letter hoping to get it back, but Darcey was not interested in his apology.

"I completely blocked him from my life. I don't want to see him. I don't need any false apology," he told the producers.

"When I saw Tom, I didn't feel anything for him," he admits. "The love was already gone. Relationship, friendship, whatever it is, Tom is over. I'm done." She continues: "Tom thought he was doing the right thing in this letter, but I don't need to hear it. It's a little late for that, and I think he always wants the last word or say, but I'm not going to give him that."

Tom said he understands Darcey's rejection.

"I understand that she's angry and hurt, but it doesn't have to be that way," she said. "I actually found some happiness with Shannon. God knows after putting up with Darcey I deserve it."