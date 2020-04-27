Texas Rural Health CEOs Drive Sawmills, Grocery Stores, and Delivery Trucks in Pandemic COVID-19 – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM/CNN) – Small cities are contributing as the coronavirus pandemic puts additional strain on the finances and resources of many rural Texas hospitals.

Neighbors are leaving encouraging messages, companies are making donations, and medical professionals work 24 hours in compromising settings.

Even those at the top of rural hospital management are getting into the coronavirus fight. For two Texas CEOs, it meant taking the road to ensuring that their staff had the supplies they needed to continue serving communities in need.

"We literally went to every corner of Texas,quot;

For John Henderson, CEO of the Texas Rural and Community Hospital Organization, the coronavirus pandemic posed a 10,000-mile-long problem.

Henderson generally focuses on advocacy and education for the organization that works to address the specific challenges of rural hospitals in the state. Bringing supplies to these rural hospitals was a specific challenge in the pandemic.

An article in a local newspaper alerted the organization to a supply of masks, and Henderson soon left his office and was part of a "chain of daisies,quot; that was transporting a supply of 70,000 surgical masks to 40 to 50 rural Texas hospitals, said.

"We would do a delivery and deliver it to a hospital, and they would take care of delivering it to the next one," he said. "It was probably 10,000 miles and they went literally to every corner of Texas."

Henderson said it is not his regular job, but it is becoming a habit for the organization.

The ad hoc delivery system is being assembled once again for another 50,000 masks, 1,000 gallons of hand sanitizer and 2,000 masks, he said.

"I hope we don't have to do it forever, but we will continue to do it until our member hospitals say they have enough," Henderson said. "It frustrates me that they put themselves at risk and we can't even protect them when they have a responsibility to keep everyone else safe."

"I take this much more personally,quot;

Goodall-Witcher Healthcare in Clifton, Texas has been awaiting the pandemic. As they waited, President and CEO Adam Willmann noted that the rural hospital was on waiting lists to obtain necessary supplies, such as masks.

And when they would get their supply they were still rejected.

"We are going to get something next week, not next week or they are going to take a plane tomorrow," Willmann said the providers would tell him. "But tomorrow never comes."

The community is familiar with N95 skins for agriculture, so it began to frequent local hardware stores, lumber yards and grocery stores to stock up, it said.

It was not a deal with the business; he went in like any other person and bought what they had available. Getting out of his normal job duties was important to him professionally and personally.

Willmann was born at the Goodall-Witcher Hospital. The doctor who delivered him now is the mayor of the city. Her grandmother lives in the nursing home.

"I take this much more personally than perhaps others do in a normal job because it is not a normal job for me," he said.

Willmann is not just delivering supplies. The hospital cafe had to close to limit the number of employees entering, so the CEO gave pizza to staff. Laughter, as well as protective gear, are important as fear and anticipation increase in the facility.

Frontline staff caring for patients are the heroes, he said.

"They can't afford to pay, so I have to find a solution so I can get the tools they need," Willmann said. "We have to find solutions because there are no other alternatives."

(© Copyright 2020 Up News Info Broadcasting Inc. All rights reserved. CNN Wire ™ and © 2020 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner company contributed to this report.)