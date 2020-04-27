Texas reopens movie theaters, but chains like Cinemark and AMC are still looking for a start in mid-summer – Up News Info

Despite the fact that Texas Governor Greg Abbott allowed movie theaters to reopen on May 1 in his state for nearly 30 million, major movie chains like AMC and Cinemark, which is located in Plano, TX, They are still waiting for the mid-summer reopening, not only for security, but also for the lack of fresh new content for students.

Abbott said theaters, restaurants, retailers and shopping malls could operate at 25% capacity. Cinemark chief Mark Zoradi told analysts in a conference call two weeks ago that the chain could operate and make money from auditoriums with capacity limits of 25% and 30%. Unfortunately, the problem is that there are no new movies, evident in Universal taking their Pete Davidson comedy on June 19. The King of Staten Island direct to VOD on June 12.

A Cinemark spokesperson said in light of recent news: “Cinemark continues to follow the timeline that Mark Zoradi discussed in his liquidity call on April 15. The Company is currently working towards a mid-summer opening date, subject to health and safety regulations, as well as the availability of studio content. The first release currently scheduled is Christopher Nolan's TENET scheduled for July 17. It is important to note that the return of the theatrical exhibition to & # 39; normality & # 39; it can span several months, fueled by staggered theater openings due to government limits, reduced operating hours, social distancing, and increased consumer comfort with public gatherings. "