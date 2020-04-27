Texas coach Shaka Smart needs better results with Greg Brown III joining Longhorns

During his first half-dozen years as a coach in Texas, Shaka Smart has worked with three prospects who ended up in the "one-off,quot; college player category: Jaxson Hayes became the eighth overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft; Mohamed Bamba was sixth the year before; Jarrett Allen was voted No. 22 in 2017 and has started 169 games in three seasons. Therefore, it has been excellent for the players involved.

For long horns? Those three players produced a combined NCAA appearance and zero tournament wins.

With top-10 prospect Greg Brown III pledging to stay home and join the Longhorns for the 2020-21 season on Friday, the plan is obviously to accomplish more during his (expected) season in Austin. To that end, Smart says, it's important to simplify that player's demands and expectations to maximize his and the team's success.

And, perhaps most importantly, the player must understand that the success of his varsity team will flatter him in the eyes of NBA scouts.

"You can make a mistake in trying to make a man a more evolved and sophisticated man, in terms of asking him to do two dozen different things, and sometimes there is a point of diminishing returns," Smart told reporters Monday. conference. “When the reality is, if there are three or four things a man can get out there and do, and do well and with confidence, it can be really successful.

"I think getting the young man to understand that the better we do as a team, the better it will reflect, and the most important thing in that is his teammates, the nature of relationships with some of the older boys."

The 2019-20 Longhorns featured five players who averaged at least nine points per game and 11 who in part due to how injuries adjusted the rotation played double-figure minutes. So it's not like there's a big vacancy for Brown to fill next season. The horns will make room for him, obviously.

Brown could also give the Longhorns something they lacked even during the time they had Allen, Bamba, and Hayes – neither of them was an elite scorer, the type of No. 1 offensive option that could undo opposing game plans. Allen's 13.4 points per game were the highest scoring average of the three.

Under Smart, Texas has not had an average player over 15 points per game. It is not essential that a contending team have a high level scorer on their side. But it never hurts.

Incorporating a single player on a college roster is something that has not been a resounding success in many places. LSU missed the NCAA Tournament with Ben Simmons in 2016 and Indiana with Romeo Langford last season. Washington was a disaster with Markelle Fultz in 2017. The state of North Carolina was a disappointment with Dennis Smith that same year, the administration decided to fire coach Mark Gottfried in mid-February.

Texas' average record in its three seasons under Smart with one-and-gifts is two games below .500. It only gets a little better if he adds in the 2014-15 season under Rick Barnes, when Myles Turner helped the Horns finish 20-14.

"That's kind of, to be honest, getting into training in Texas that I had no experience with, even as an assistant coach, and I've learned quite a bit," said Smart. “I think that every situation is different. Probably the number 1 consideration in every situation is the other boys around that young man.

"There will be some similarities in terms of the challenges and the adversity the boys go through in their first year, even if they end up being a very high pick in the NBA Draft." And those are conversations we have up front with guys during the recruiting process, and obviously during their first year of high school. ”

Smart said he hopes Brown's arrival will intensify competition for playing time, but that current UT players were among those excited to sign him to join the program.

With a 6-9, 190-pound lead at No. 9 in the 2020 recruiting class by the composite ranking of 247Sports, Brown averaged 26.1 points for Vandegrift High in Austin. Smart said several of the Longhorns had been communicating with him previously.

"Our boys have been really excited about Greg for a long time," said Smart.

Led by guards Matt Coleman and Andrew Jones, the Longhorns closed the 2019-20 regular season with five wins in their last six games. They needed that late surge to remedy what was turning into a lost season, largely due to colossal injury issues that were ignored in a media race to blame Smart. Of the 11 players on the list who gained regular playing time, only two appeared in each game and two more besides that lost a single game. Six players lost between four and 15 games with injuries.

They didn't have a chance to capitalize on their momentum by competing in the Big 12 or NCAA tournaments, as each was canceled. However, the recruitment continued, and the Longhorns won big there.

The trick now is to turn that into wins when games resume.