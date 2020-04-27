Tesla says cars can automatically stop at stoplights

DETROIT – After testing on public roads, Tesla is implementing a new feature of its partially automated driving system designed to detect stop signs and traffic signals.

Updating the electric car company's cruise control and automatic steering systems is a step toward CEO Elon Musk's promise to turn the cars into fully autonomous vehicles later this year.

But it also goes against the recommendations of the US National Transportation Safety Board. USA That includes limiting where Tesla's autopilot driving system can operate because it has been unable to detect and react to hazards in at least three fatal accidents.

In a note sent to a group of Tesla owners who were selected to test the brake light and signal recognition function, the company said it can be used with Traffic Aware Cruise Control or Autosteer systems. The feature will slow down the car every time it detects a traffic light, including those that are green or flash yellow. It will notify the driver of its intention to slow down and stop, and drivers must press the gear selector and press the accelerator pedal to confirm that it is safe to continue.

The company cautions in the note obtained by The Associated Press that drivers must pay attention and be ready to take immediate action "including braking because this feature may not stop for all traffic controls."

The note says that over time, as the system learns from the fleet on the roads, "it will control more naturally."

Tesla did not respond to multiple requests for additional details, but the Electrek.co website reported last week that the new feature is being shipped to Tesla's broader fleet as part of an online software update for thousands of vehicles. . The feature won't arrive until later in other parts of the world, the website said.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, the US government's road safety agency. The US said in a statement prepared Monday that the agency "will closely monitor the performance of this technology," adding that drivers must be ready to act and that law enforcement agencies will hold them accountable.

Jason Levine, executive director of the Center for Auto Safety, a nonprofit watchdog group, said Tesla is using the feature to sell cars and get media attention, though it might not work. "Unfortunately, we will find him out the hard way," he said.

Ad

Every time one of its vehicles that uses autopilot is involved in an accident, Tesla signals "legal,quot; drivers who warn to pay attention, Levine said. But he said Tesla drivers have a history that relies too heavily on company electronics.

Missy Cummings, a professor of robotics and human factors at Duke University, fears that a Tesla won't stop at a stoplight and that a driver won't pay attention to it. He also said that Tesla is using its customers for "free trials,quot; of new software.

He also fears that cars will be stopped by green lights and that their drivers will not react in time to keep moving, causing more rear-end collisions.

The NTSB has ruled in three fatal crashes that Tesla's autopilot system was partly to blame, and has expressed frustration with NHTSA for failing to comply with the board's recommendations. Last month, the board, which has no regulatory powers, took the unusual step of accusing NHTSA of contributing to the cause of a Tesla accident in March 2019 in Florida.

The March 1, 2019 crash in Delray Beach, Florida, killed the 50-year-old driver of a Tesla Model 3. The car was traveling 69 miles per hour (111 kilometers per hour) when neither the driver nor the autopilot system They stopped or tried to avoid a tractor-trailer that crossed their path. The car hit the trailer, which fell off the Tesla's roof. The report also blamed the truck and Tesla's driver in the accident.

NTSB President Robert Sumwalt said in March that the accident was the third "where over-reliance on a driver for the Tesla autopilot and the operational design of the Tesla autopilot have had tragic consequences."

NHTSA said it will review the NTSB report.

The Delray Beach crash was remarkably similar to the 2016 one in Williston, Florida, which also killed a Tesla driver. In that collision, neither the autopilot nor the driver stopped to cross a truck with a trailer.

Tesla maintains that its vehicles operating on autopilot are approximately twice as safe as those in which the system is not activated. The company says that in the fourth quarter, drivers using autopilot had one accident for every 3.07 million miles driven.