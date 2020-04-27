Teshaun Hightower of Tulane charged with murder in connection with Georgia shooting

Tulane's guard, Teshaun Hightower, has been arrested and charged with murder, among other charges, in connection with an April 8 shooting in Stockbridge, Georgia.

Hightower, a native of Lithonia, Georgia, who transferred to Tulane after playing two seasons at the University of Georgia, was arrested at approximately 9:50 p.m. ET in connection with the shooting of Devante Anthony Long, 24, who later died in hospital.

According to a Facebook post by the Henry County Police, Hightower is one of six suspects related to the shooting. He was detained without bond at the Henry County Jail on Sunday and charged with serious murder, aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony and assault.

Tulane, upon learning of Hightower's arrest, immediately fired him from the program's basketball team. It is no longer on the team list. Hightower led the green wave in 2019-20 with 15.9 points per game, adding 4.6 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game. Hightower announced on April 18, 10 days after the long shooting, that he would declare for the NBA, though he had one year of eligibility left.