Telmate's Guardian app is hell, conditional say

The day Layla was released from prison and returned to her Georgia home, she was told that she would need to purchase a smartphone, which is not an insignificant task for someone who has just completed a sentence, but Layla was lucky to have a friend who I could buy one for her. He says he was at home in bed a few days later, when the app he had been ordered to install under the terms of his release went off unexpectedly, the sharp warning alarm sounded when he sent a notification to his probation officers telling him that she was not, in fact, at home.

Panicked, Layla took a photo of herself and sent her location, trying to correct the app's error. The process would repeat itself relentlessly, she says, waking her up every half hour during the night. "I woke up crying," she says. Sometimes when he tried to authenticate his location or sign in to the app, he would tell him that he didn't recognize his voice. "I was feeling so tired and I thought that if I didn't respond, I would go back to jail." Soon, he says, I was "begging my probation officer to put me on an ankle monitor."

The app Layla was forced to download after its launch, Guardian, is part of the latest wave of surveillance technologies used by law enforcement agencies to monitor recently incarcerated or awaiting trial. Launched in 2015, it's marketed as a way for agencies to cut costs and take advantage of existing tracking technology in smartphones for more convenient and seamless parole. Under the terms of their supervision, users are required to check with their probation officers at certain intervals by reading a random series of numbers in the app. Guardian then analyzes that check-in using a combination of geolocation data and voice or facial recognition. The idea is to accurately track where the conditional ones are at any given time and report the results to the case manager, who has the authority to decide if they can stay in the world.

According to federal spending records, at least 10 cities have contracts to use Guardian for "re-entry" services, and it has been downloaded up to 50,000 times, according to data from the application analysis firm Application figures. Guardian's owner Telmate announces the app as a GPS-based "technically advanced solution" for community fixes. But Gizmodo spoke to parolees who have recently used the app and are reporting devastating results. Like Layla, they all asked to be identified by a pseudonym or to remain anonymous, worried that speaking to the press might affect the terms of the statements they were trying so hard to keep intact. They say the app is flawed to the point of being unusable, incorrectly reporting its locations, not recognizing the biometric data it's based on, and asking them to log in so often that it makes daily life almost impossible.

"I was feeling so tired and I thought that if I didn't respond, I would go back to jail."

These reports are corroborated by a review of the Android version of the app's underlying architecture and conversations with security experts, who call the app's code "sloppy" and "irresponsible," and its default privacy settings are extremely invasive. , asking for "excessive permissions" to access device data, among other problems. Although it's unclear how often this feature is used, Guardian also has the built-in potential to covertly record background audio from an app user's phone. When Gizmodo brought the experiences of these users and the findings of the security expert to the company that owns Telemate, Global Tel * Link Corporation, a spokesperson declined to comment on the record.

In any other circumstance, an irregular application would be a nuisance; one that is capable of collecting audio environmentally without user knowledge would be an alarming potential to infringe user privacy. But in the Guardian case, this "sloppy" code rules people's entire lives, dictating their options as they attempt the already difficult process of reintegration after incarceration. Possible privacy violations have darker implications. exist 4.5 million Americans currently on supervised release. As of 2017, an estimated 61,250 people they were in prison for violating probation, in many cases for simple offenses such as missing a scheduled meeting with an officer or failing to report a change of address. Technical offenses such as these are, according to some charges, responsible for one of four admissions to state prisons. Recently, the first person to die of covid-19 in New York's Rikers Island prison was there for violating the terms of his probation..

Previously incarcerated people who have used Guardian say they have had their attempts to live a normal life completely altered by technical issues and the relentless and invasive design of the app. The consequences reportedly range from a job loss to near-total lockdown to re-incarceration: Last month, he says a previously incarcerated woman living in a Washington rehab center, Guardian was released to several of the residents, all of whom they experienced problems with the app. She says a man returned to the detention center almost immediately after his release: "Either he did not hear the application" when asked to register, "or it did not ring," he says. Fearing a similar scenario, she simply stayed home: "I would be so scared that my phone would die that I would not leave my home."

"Just get out of jail and work and try to get used to everything…and then having this app constantly shutting down is horrible, "says Layla." Guardian cost me my job, "says another person who had been incarcerated for over a decade who used the app and remembers asking him to register more. 10 times an hour. "At night I couldn't sleep, and then at work I had to get my phone out all the time." Half the time, he says, I wouldn't accurately recognize his face or voice.

"All I wanted was to get back together," he says. "Why would they make it so difficult?"

While it is difficult to determine the total number of Americans who are watched by electronic monitoring devices after leaving prison, a report from the Center for Media Justice It estimates that around 80,000 people are using technology as part of the terms of its launch. Smartphones are an obvious progression from ankle monitors that traditionally, and with much controversy, have been used to track conditional movements: phones are packed with more surveillance capacity and are allegedly already in the hands of most people.

Subsequent use of mobile applications in the criminal justice system seems inevitable, and a handful of companies have released products in recent years, developing their own versions of ankle monitors that live on probation phones. In 2018 Jay-Z launched a "community monitoring" app called Promise, to develop individual "care plans" and monitor compliance. Touchpoint, another mobile app with a similar location, was announced by electronic monitoring company SCRAM systems. last year.

But the rise of smartphone technology developed to replace older forms of supervised launch monitoring brings with it a whole new set of problems: phones are deeply personal objects, packed with sensitive private information, and near-total surveillance capabilities are integrated in the device. Digital literacy for recently incarcerated people who may have been in prison for decades, which is already a pressing problem for many parolees, could become a matter of whether they remain on supervised release or return to prison. "These guys I know, spend 43 years in prison, and suddenly they asked him to buy a smartphone, how are you supposed to do that?" asks James Kilgore, a formerly jailed activist who runs the Challenging e-Carceration project, an advocacy group for the Center for Media Justice.

Even once a person on probation has secured a device and pays to use Guardian (Layla says she paid $ 90 a month for the app), the success of those supposedly less invasive options for supervised release depends largely on how much well-intentioned or effectively developed is the technology. . Almost every user Gizmodo spoke to described Guardian as tremendously disruptive, perhaps more so than an ankle monitor, even considering that the ankle monitor hardware might seem less harmless. According to several people, the application asks users to register dozens of times during the night, the alarms sound frantically at 2:00 a.m. and falsely claims that users are violating orders to stay home, in order to psychologically terrorize them as much as to put them at risk of returning to prison. "It was horrible and scary," says the woman from downtown Seattle who used the app. "I woke up to this thing ringing and screaming,‘ Out of limits! Out of bounds! & # 39; "

Ad

Some people Gizmodo spoke to, including Layla, mentioned that the app had trouble recognizing their voices or faces multiple times, an issue within facial recognition functionality that has historically been disproportionately affected people of color or those who do not conform to gender. And the registration process Guardian uses is cumbersome even when it works as intended: An instructional video file included in the app demonstrates how a person on parole needs to authenticate using facial recognition in the app. In the video, a confident-looking white man in an outfit cut and polo shirt effortlessly turns his head to follow the movement of a ball drawn on the screen. In another video posted on the company's website, the man strolls down a sunlit street reading at random generated numbers out loud on your phone. Even if the technology works, it's not hard to imagine why performing these motions multiple times throughout the day could make it harder to find and keep the job.

"This all sounds pretty innocent, asking someone to read the numbers on a phone," says Kilgore, “But imagine that you are an Uber driver, or you work on duty, or in a warehouse, or you are asleep in your bed. There is a whole range of situations where this breaks your spirit. It's a constant reminder that you're in control of the state. " Kilgore is also suspicious of apps like Guardian for more existential reasons. He believes that smartphone surveillance tools like this will become increasingly popular and will be used to collect data from vulnerable populations. "It is part of this broader panorama, of obtaining data on the criminalized sector in order to monitor them," he said.

Mike Nellis, a former probation officer and professor emeritus of criminal justice at Strathclyde University in Glasgow, has written about using mobile technology to track ex-offenders. In a role last year, explored how the monitoring of smart phones of the previously incarcerated could become a kind of "coercive connectivity" that would infiltrate more deeply into the criminal's daily life. The effectiveness of such technologies, he says, is as much the way a country treats inmates as it is the design of an application. But, he realized, the United States' penchant for "disruptive innovation," as summarized by Silicon Valley, means that the country can cut corners in its quest to quickly implement the best and the newest.

"I have a feeling that in the race to the market, American companies are much more careless with the quality of the equipment," he told Gizmodo in an interview. And the app that has been terrorizing the conditional was created primarily by a third party that boasts of its website about taking the idea of ​​a parole watch app "from the back of a napkin to an MVP in 60 days."

Guardian's owner, Telmate, is a subsidiary of Global Tel * link Corporation, the conglomerate best known to a telecommunication system of the operating prison. But although Telmate is listed as a developer in several app stores, a company called 10Pearls, with offices in Washington, DC, and San Francisco, as well as a team of engineers in Pakistan, appears to have created most of the Guardian's underlying code. (10Pearls did not return multiple requests for an interview for this story, and as of press time it hasn't answered questions about the app's alleged bugs or the timeline it unfolded in.)

According to their website, 10Pearls is designing the IRS web portal and claims clients like AARP and National Geographic. He also claims to have had a relationship with the Department of Homeland Security since 2010, providing the technology behind the collection, storage, and analysis of biometric data with the Office of Biometric Identity Management..

"You are considered their property. This is how they see it."

Gizmodo reviewed the Guardian code with both Barracuda Networks and Lorenzo Hernández, security researcher at Netragard, a penetration testing company. Hernández characterized the code as "sloppy" and "irresponsible".

As we find in the resawew, Guardian registers with Telmate servers every minute, activates a phone if it is asleep and ignores requests from the operating system to optimize the battery. Considering what Guardian is used for, the application is predictably based on the user granting access to a series of Potentially invasive privacy sensors on your device, including Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, audio settings, and camera access. If a user's device is released (a procedure that technically Smart users implement to unlock additional functions for their devices), Guardian can potentially access the device's "superuser" account, giving you permission to read, modify, and possibly download all files on the device, including contact information, text messages, photos, videos, and media files.

However, perhaps Hernández's biggest concern is that the application appears to be able to record and store audio from the device's microphone without users necessarily knowing. He says there is a "code for this functionality that is included in the app" that could be activated even when the phone is in standby or standby mode, further fueling advocates' concern about the massive surveillance potential of recently incarcerated populations.

Almost all Guardian reviews on Google Play store are negative. "If you have this application, you will go to jail," says one, citing the impossibility of verifying en: The only service that the application is supposed to provide to the conditional. "I hate it," says another, "it shoots for nothing and it's supposed to be GPS, but it can't even detect the correct location." The only brilliant criticism was left by someone named Jonathan Kudla, who curiously shares a name with Former Telemate patent attorney.

For Mike Nellis, the Glasgow professor, app-based data collection is a reflection of the punitive American prison system and the tendency for its probation officers to see their jobs closer to that of police officers than to social workers. When all of this information can potentially be collected, he says, "it's like they want to see unprotected criminals on their phones." It's a very correctional way of thinking. "Rather than accumulating resources and providing an appearance of real support for people returning home from prison, the solution seems to be to offload the price and re-entry work on people, while potentially stores your information for later use.

Layla says being watched by the app felt like a trap. "No matter what I did, they wanted to pay me back," she says. Frustrated after months of the Guardian leaving for no apparent reason, she was tempted to stop responding. "I wanted my probation officer to appear at my home," she says. "I wanted him to know that I was home."

Other Guardian users were more resigned to the jarring, voiced, and fake technology they carried in their pockets as the terms of its release. When asked if she was concerned that the app was collecting information from her or listening to her calls, the woman in the middle house in Washington said she had thought of that. "But there is nothing you can do," he said. "If he doesn't accept it, then go back to jail. You've considered his property. This is how they see it."