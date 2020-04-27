Teen arrested in capital murder of 16-year-old boy in Irving – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

Home Local News Teen arrested in capital murder of 16-year-old boy in Irving – Up...

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
3
IRVING, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A teenager was arrested and charged with capital murder after a 16-year-old boy was found shot to death in his vehicle at an apartment complex in Irving, police said.

Police said they responded to the shooting around 1:20 a.m. Friday at a complex in the 700 block of South Story Road. Officers who arrived found a 16-year-old victim who was shot in the head, chest, and arm in her vehicle.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. His identity has not been released by the police.

During the investigation, police learned that there were at least three possible suspects in the shooting after watching the surveillance video.

Police said they were able to locate one of the suspects, and arrested him during a traffic stop on Saturday.

The suspect was identified as Lucio Anthony Celis, and was charged with capital murder. No bonus amount was established.

Police have not said what may have led to the shooting as they continue to investigate.

