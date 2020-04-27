Taylor Swift fans offered a ticket refund after the live nation changed policy amid crisis COVID-19

WENN

Announcing their Ticket Relief Plan, Live Nation CEO Michael Rapino explains that if concert goers choose the 150 percent credit option, they will donate tickets to healthcare workers fighting the coronavirus.

Live Nation concert promoters have modified previously announced plans for concerts canceled or postponed by the coronavirus pandemic, following fan complaints.

Under the new policy, called the Ticket Relief Plan, ticket holders whose concerts have been canceled will automatically receive a refund. However, if the canceled program was scheduled to take place at a Live Nation owned location, you will be given the option to exchange the refund for a 150 percent credit that will be used towards the purchase of a ticket in the future.

"Fans, we listen to you. We don't want you to wait in limbo while the shows are rescheduled," Live Nation CEO Michael Rapino tweeted on Friday, April 24. "Thanks to your feedback, @LiveNation has revised our refund policy. If no new dates are set within 60 days, you will be able to get a refund at that time."

Explaining other benefits of the 150 percent credit option, Rapino added: "When you choose this option, Live Nation will also donate tickets to healthcare workers to share the gift of life with those who work on the front line. through our Hero Nation program. We will donate 1 ticket for each ticket you originally purchased. "

For postponed concerts, tickets will automatically carry over to the new date, though holders will have a 30-day window after the new date is announced to qualify for a refund.

Taylor Swift and Bon Jovi They are among the artists who refund or offer a ticket exchange after their abandoned 2020 tour plans.

The policy change comes after a California class action lawsuit was filed against the concert giant over its refund policies, after bosses retroactively changed their refund policy to allow only refunds for canceled events, not those that they have been "indefinitely postponed" or rescheduled.