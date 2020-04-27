Tara Reade's former neighbor says she knew about Biden's alleged sexual assault in the mid-1990s

Image: Getty Image: Getty

A former neighbor of Tara Reade, the former assistant to Joe Biden who has accused the alleged Democratic presidential candidate of sexual assault."He has come forward to say that Reade told him about the assault on her in the mid-1990s when they lived in the same apartment complex."

Lynda LaCasse says she became friends with Reade in 1995 when her daughters played together in the pool at her Morro Bay, California, apartment complex. LaCasse saying Business Insider that during a conversation about violence, Reade tearfully revealed that then-Senator Biden had raised his hand up her skirt, reflecting the account Reade gave in a podcast interview with Katie Halper last month:

"We were talking about violent stories," said LaCasse, "because I had a violent situation. We just started talking about things and she told me about the senator she had worked for and he put his hand up her skirt. "

On the podcast, Reade saying Halper that Biden pinned her against a wall and penetrated her with his fingers before saying she was "nNothing "for him. Reade also claims that he reported Biden's harassment (but not the assault) to his superiors and that she was eventually barred from her job at Biden's office and eventually expelled entirely from Washington D.C.

Lorena Sánchez, a Reade's former co-worker in a California state senatorOffices also said Business Insider who remembers Reade talking about being sexually harassed by her boss in Washington D.C. and subsequently forced to leave her post, but does not recall that Reade specifically mentioned Biden, although Reade verified that Biden was referring to her.

Additionally, Reade's brother Collin Moulton and a friend who has chosen to remain anonymous confirmed Reade's story on the air to Halper and on record for The interceptionwhich also reports that a caller Larry king live in August 1993, asking for advice on how her daughter could handle problems with her boss in Washington D.C. she was probably Reade's mother. Read the full Business Insider report here.