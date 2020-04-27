Tamar Braxton's lingerie video has fans talking in the comments, but David Adefeso is here for it: "Mamma is fine!"

Tamar Braxton has just told his fans that he wanted to share a video from his previous life because he refuses to post food on social media. The clip Tamar posted has fans talking in the comments: It was filmed in lingerie a while back, when life was normal.

Anyway, check out the video Tamar shared and managed to impress many fans:

‘Post my previous life because I refuse to post some food which is the life I currently live in🤦🏽‍♀️🤦🏽‍♀’ Tamar captioned his post.

A follower said, 'I know one day I'm going to meet you and when I do, please don't come looking for me because when I'm about to tell you that you really need to stop posting that the way you did a man at He doesn't care, I guess you just want more followers from his team, you're too good for that, you're amazing, you're beautiful, you're talented, you don't need to show your body on Instagram like this & # 39; & # 39;.

David Adefeso jumped in the comments and said: Yes Yessssss !!!! Mamma is fine. "

Several enemies hated Tamar for sharing a lingerie video and told her that she is a mother and should not be doing this.

A commenter said, "So you're posting meat food," and someone else posted this: "Come through the NATURAL TEAM BODY,quot; #nocompetitionhere Thx for the @tamarbraxton reminder. "

A follower said: "" !!! & # 39; & # 39; & # 39;) & # 39; & # 39; you. & # 39;

Another follower said: "Tamar, you are still the bomb, you are still you, you are incredible,quot;, and someone else wrote: "People are so critical to call you classless, but if it were Beyoncé it would be a yasssss @tamarbraxton,quot;.

Someone else said: ‘@tamarbraxton says that! This current lifestyle is not great. I'm eating, baking, eating, cooking, "and one fan posted this:" Don't stomach your stomach in an incredible way … and it still is. "

In other news, Tamar's boyfriend David Adefeso will offer new financial advice online later today.



