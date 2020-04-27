Tamar Braxton's boyfriend David Adefeso offers new financial advice later today in a live video

Tamar Braxton's boyfriend David Adefeso will offer new financial advice online later today. Look at the last message you shared on your social media account.

He's been making these videos for a while, teaching fans all kinds of tips and tricks to save money and get rich.

‘Last Monday I explained on my first live YouTube show how 99% and their children are in danger of PERMANENTLY falling below 1% in wealth, power, and lifetime opportunities. I gave you 7 "never before known,quot; concrete techniques and strategies (for many of you) to REDUCE YOUR TAXES and increase your wealth (see my YouTube page for a repeat). Tomorrow I will speak to the youth among us, "David began his publication.

He went on and said to his fans, 'Whether you're 16 years old wanting to go to college and all the other opportunities life has to offer, a 26-year-old looking for direction and trying to figure out how Make a bigger impact on the world around you, or a 45-year-old man who is currently wondering how you got stuck in the vicious circle you currently find yourself in. Looking for new opportunities in life. I will give you concrete tools and strategies to help you BREAK THE CHAINS OF MEDIOCRITY. Get up to reach your true potential … and your true potential is defined only as the size and scale of your imagination. "

David also revealed when people can see his advice today: 'Join me on my second YouTube broadcast tomorrow, Monday, April 27 at 3 PM / PST (6 PM / EST) – "Let's talk money: demystified wealth with David Adefeso ". YouTube link in BIO! #Money #Wealth #davidadefeso ".

David has been making these kinds of IG videos and posts for a while and people are more than grateful to him for doing this, especially during the very difficult times we are living these days.

In other news, Tamar and David lost a dear friend of theirs, and they are also expressing their deep sadness on social media.



