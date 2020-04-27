Photo: Shannon Melero

After two cats tested positive for the coronavirus, the CDC now recommends applying social distancing rules to domestic pets, according to a ABC News report. The two infected cats are expected to make a full recovery, but actually asshole cat fashion now they have ruined everything for all the other pets. While the CDC says that healthy pet owners can still interact with their pets normally while at home, the organization suggests that the animals meet some isolation standards: recommends that cats stay indoors and that dogs be kept within six feet of other dogs and people while outdoors. All pets should be kept away from any sick person, even if that person is their owner. The coronavirus test on pets is also a nightmare, as it requires samples from the "nose, mouth and conjunctiva of the eyes, as well as fecal tests," said Dr. Melissa Salgado, the veterinarian who diagnosed the cats rona. ABC News.

But the real problem with updated guidelines for social distancing is that animals are (and this is important) animals. They have no common sense of decency or courtesy, they don't watch the news, they don't cover their faces, and they probably don't understand why humans are at home more often than usual. If the house pets could understand the news, they would likely join the hordes of animals that break free and take over entire villages. (It's only a matter of time before pets join and join the resistance.)

With a increased adoption of petsThere are likely to be a lot of people sitting at home looking at their new cat or dog and wondering how exactly to "talk" to them. Or worse yet, there are service animals that have been trained for years to stay close to their owners and help them with daily chores: What does the CDC have to say to those unrecognized four-legged heroes? My own dog the best pet JezYou could never comply with the rules of social distancing, no matter how calmly you try to explain it to them. He only has a friend dog, Twix, and if I stopped him from smelling Twix's butt, there would be a riot on the streets.

The only positive aspect in the new social distancing recommendation for pets is that healthy people can still stay close to their pets. Until the cats and dogs of the world unite to deliberately infect the human race and eliminate us all, everything should be fine. Wash your paws.