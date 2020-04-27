Taapsee Pannu remembers the time he bought a house in Mumbai

Taapsee Pannu has been sharing old images and videos on social media. The actress recently took to her Instagram and shared a beautiful photo of herself where she can be seen posing on her doorstep. He remembered when he bought his flat in Mumbai and made it his own.

Taapsee captioned the post as: “This is the day I got my department in Mumbai ready, with all the interior work done. It was strange that when I left for the filming of Manmarziyaan I left the old apartment that I had rented when I moved to Mumbai when I finished shooting the movie and returned to the new apartment. As if a new chapter started like this. It was a very smooth transition for me, but he went through his share of initial problems that were ordered by my sister and my mother before I entered the house. I realized that no matter how much effort you put in, the house remains a house until it has lived with your family, which then makes it "home." That is the blue door I wanted for my home and to keep ambition flying I always wanted a logo instead of a nameplate outside my home. Seeing everything come together for the first time was definitely a defining moment in the life of a girl who wanted to create her own space that she can see every time she sets an ambitious goal and feels "it is possible."

On the professional front, Taapsee will be seen in his upcoming thriller Haseen Dilruba, co-starring Vikrant Massey, Rashmi Rocket, and Shabash Mithu. You will also see Loop Lapeta in a comedy drama, which is an official adaptation of Run Lola Run co-starring Tahir raj Bhasin.

Ad



