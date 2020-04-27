Home Entertainment Subhash Ghai ready to make a sequel to Khalnayak

Filmmaker Subhash Ghai is using this lock to work on his upcoming projects. The director revealed in an interview with a newspaper that he is already working on the Khalnayak sequel (1993). Khalnayak was a highly successful film starring Sanjay Dutt and Madhuri Dixit. And interesting news is that Ghai is also preparing for the remake of his hit debut film Kalicharan (1973).

Subhash Ghai said that for the past six to seven months he has only been working tirelessly on the content and that he is ready with two scripts. The Khalnayak sequel will carry the original story forward. Ghai also revealed that it was Sanjay Dutt who urged the filmmaker to write the sequel.

Subhash Ghai has yet to reveal the details of the cast of these two films. Keep watching this space for more information on Bollywood.

