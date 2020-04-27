Home Entertainment Stop playing on your phone so often with the $ 200 Fossil...

Stop playing on your phone so often with the $ 200 Fossil Smartwatch

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1
Fossil Gen 5 Touchscreen Smart Watch The | $ 199 | Amazon

My phone is very big and bulky. Great for most things, like playing games or taking my cat's amazing 1000th photo, but not so good if I'm out a hike and I have to get the thing out of my pocket to verify a notification. But that's where a good smart watch sale can help you (and me), and now you can get the fifth generation of Fossil smart watches for $ 200.

This charming smart watch will give you all the normal functions of the smart watch, like a notification checker and … telling you the time, but the Fossil smart watch also has some extra bells and whistles. The watch also provides a heart rate monitor and the ability to use Google Assistant and Google Pay to make life easier in general. Trust me, Google Pay can save your life if you lose your wallet.

This smartwatch may not be as intense as some others on the market, but it will get the job done and, more importantly, it will do it for just $ 200 right now. Take advantage of this deal before it's over!

