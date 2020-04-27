Stock markets rise as investors reopen: live updates

World markets rise amid renewed confidence in an economic recovery.
Global markets rose on Monday when governments around the world discussed when and how to reopen businesses and get their economies back on track.
European stocks opened about 2 percent more after a largely positive day in Asia. Futures markets predicted Wall Street would open higher too.
European governments, including Italy and France, were discussing ways to reopen in recent days, as were state officials in the United States. Any opening will be slow and painful, but investors were optimistic that the recovery could start soon. Prices of US Treasury bonds. The US, a safe haven for traditional investors, fell on Monday.
The turmoil in the oil markets continued, with the price of US benchmark crude. USA Falling more than 14 percent in the futures markets.
In Tokyo, the Nikkei 225 index rose 2.7 percent. Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index rose 2 percent. The Shanghai Composite Index in mainland China gained 0.3 percent. South Korea's Kospi was up 1.8 percent. The Taiex index in Taiwan finished 2.1 percent higher.
In London, the FTSE 100 Index rose 1.7 percent in early trading. Germany's DAX rose 2.2 percent, while France's CAC 40 index was up 2 percent more.
the The vast economic bailout package that President Trump enacted last month included $ 349 billion in low-interest small business loans. The so-called Paycheck Protection Program was supposed to help prevent small businesses, generally those with fewer than 500 employees in the United States, from tipping over as the economy plunges into what appears to be a severe recession.
The loan program was aimed at companies that could no longer finance themselves through traditional means, such as raising money in the markets or borrowing from banks with existing lines of credit. The law required that federal money, which has a low interest rate of 1 percent and in some cases not need to be repaid, be spent on things like payroll or rent.
But the program has been plagued with problems. Within days of its inception, its money ran out, prompting Congress to approve an additional $ 310 billion funding that will open for applications on Monday. Lenders hope the second round runs out even faster.
Countless small businesses were excluded, even when several large companies received millions of dollars in aid.
Some, including restaurant chains like Ruth & # 39; s Chris and Shake Shack, agreed to repay their loans after a public protest. But dozens of large but low-profile companies with financial or legal problems have also received large payments under the program, according to an analysis of the more than 200 publicly-listed companies that have revealed that they received a total of more than $ 750 million in rescue loans.
Since then, the government has released a new guideline that strongly discourages public companies from using the program and urged those who took the money to return it. Some have; others have not.
Small businesses, those with fewer than 500 workers, employ nearly half of the U.S. private sector workforce. Most run on thin margins and have little savings. For small business owners who are excluded from the program, seeing large companies collect loans while their applications languish has been irritating.
"It's been more than frustrating," said Diane Burgio, a single mother who He runs a design business in New York City that employs four people. She was one of more than 280,000 applicants who sought, and did not obtain, a loan from JPMorgan Chase.
Japan's central bank announced on Monday that it had removed restrictions on its government bond purchases, opening the door for the country to inject unlimited amounts of money into its economy as it seeks to reduce rapid growth.
The country's economy contracted 7.1 percent in the last quarter of 2019, and economic indicators have only worsened since then, showing warning signs that the country, like many others in the world, is about to fall. in a deep recession.
In a statement after its monetary policy meeting, the Bank of Japan announced that Japan's economy "will likely remain in a dire situation at the moment," adding that medium-term growth prospects are difficult to assess due to the uncertainties surrounding the spread of the virus. .
In response, the board announced that it would Take a number of steps, ranging from removing restrictions on buying government bonds to raising the upper limits on your corporate debt purchases to 20 trillion yen ($ 186.5 billion).
The bank will leave interest rates unchanged, he said.
In a note from the analyst, Hiroshi Ugai of J.P. Morgan described the decision to remove the limits on bond purchases as "somewhat symbolic," noting that the bank has so far not met its goals to buy bonds.
The decision to inject more money into the economy follows an already dramatic weakening of the country's monetary policy in March, following a promise by the Bank of Japan that it would coordinate its actions with the central banks of the United States, the European Union and the United States. Kingdom, among others, to shore up the declining global economy.
Earlier this month, Shinzo Abe, the Japanese prime minister, put the country in an emergency situation to deal with the virus, and called for a nationwide effort to reduce person-to-person contact by up to 80 percent before the country's next national week. party. Since then, Japan has entered into a kind of soft lock: many companies have continued to operate on a reduced schedule, and workers have continued to come to the office despite statements by officials that they work from home.
On a recent business day, while France was still under one of Europe's tightest locks, gigantic six-foot tractor tires were rolling off the assembly line at a Michelin factory in northeast France. Further south, other Michelin plants produced tires for ambulances and fire trucks as fast as small teams of skeletons could make them.
"We cannot remain confined forever," Florent Menegaux, Michelin's chief executive, said recently by phone. "Right after the health crisis, we will have an impending economic crisis that will have huge social consequences. We have to learn to live with Covid-19."
But in France, where Michelin is located, the gradual rollout has sparked tensions with unions.
"Michelin is trying to reassure financial markets by showing that they are capable of producing," said Jean-Paul Cognet, a union leader in Clermont-Ferrand, where Michelin is headquartered. "But at what price?"
The question is echoing around the world as companies seek to recover from the blockages that have demanded a devastating economic cost. In the United States, Europe, and China, governments are calling for more emphasis on re-channeling vital industries, forcing executives to strike a balance between keeping their businesses alive and the safety of their employees.
Signs of bailout fatigue are already beginning to appear in Washington, increasing the risk that government aid to the economy will run out before containing a possible coronavirus depression.
That was a key reason why the last economic recovery, after the 2008 financial crisis, was so slow for so long.
"The response to the pandemic got off to a really promising start, with everyone with an attitude of whatever it takes," said Jason Furman, who formed economic policy in response to the global financial crisis as a staff member at the Obama White House. . . "But we are falling back into the stagnation rates, excessive optimism about the economy and excess pessimism about the deficit that followed the financial crisis and unnecessarily prolonged the economic pain."
Consider some of the experiences from that previous episode that could inform the response to the pandemic.
In the wake of the 2008 crisis, there were heated bipartisan warnings about excessive public debt, warnings that the United States risked reaching a tipping point in interest rates, and the fiscal crisis if it did not cut loans.
But not only did there not occur a debt crisis, but the opposite happened. Interest rates and inflation have remained persistently low for the past decade, and demand for Treasury bonds has remained very high.
With the economy now in free fall, economists see the latest crisis as a reminder that deficit spending during a recession is desirable if it can prevent long-term economic damage.
Politicians and public health experts have struggled for weeks over when and under what circumstances, to allow businesses to reopen and for Americans to leave their homes. But another question could be just as thorny: how?
Because the reboot will be gradual, with certain places and industries opening before others, it will by definition be complicated.
Georgia and other states are beginning the reopening process. But even under the most optimistic estimates, it will be months, and possibly years, before Americans crowded into bars again and got on subway cars as they did before the pandemic.
And it's unclear what, exactly, it means to gradually restart a system with as many interlocking pieces as the US economy. USA How can a factory reopen when its suppliers remain closed? How can parents return to work when schools are still closed? How can older people return when there is still no effective treatment or vaccine? What is the role of the government in helping private companies that initially need to operate at a fraction of their normal capacity?
Then there is the threat to public health: if states reopen their economies too quickly, or without adequate precautions, that could lead to a renewed outbreak, with serious consequences for both security and the economy.
The drop in share prices is bad enough. But investors face the loss of an income stream that may have seemed as reliable as Earth's rotation: quarterly dividends
"In a recession, companies huddle in a fetal position and reduce employment, production and inventories," said Edward Yardeni, the independent market researcher. "They stop buying their own shares and then, if they're still bleeding, they cut dividends."
The cuts have already begun, and they are expected to account for up to 30 percent of the nearly $ 500 billion that S,amp;P 500 companies paid in dividends in the past 12 months. This will increase the pain of investors who may not have realized that dividends are paid at the discretion of management and do not automatically flow year after year.
Some economists say investors really don't need dividends: repurchasing stocks or skillfully reallocating profits within a corporation can be just as beneficial, but losing dividends plus so many other losses is painful.
But companies like it Ford, Boeing, Macy & # 39; s and Occidental Petroleum We have already announced dividend reductions or suspensions, and many more are on the way.
The reports were contributed by Jessica Silver-Greenberg, David Enrich, Jesse Drucker, Stacy Cowley, Neil Irwin, Liz Alderman, Ben Dooley, Jeff Sommer, Ben Casselman, Carlos Tejada and Daniel Victor.