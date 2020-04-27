Stephen Sondheim Gets Crashed But Late 90th Birthday Concert

NY – Josh Groban, Nathan Lane and Jake Gyllenhaal honored composer and lyricist Stephen Sondheim on Sunday with a 90th birthday online concert that was jam-packed with their songs, but delayed due to technical difficulties.

The starry special called "Take Me to the World,quot; featured performances by Lin-Manuel Miranda, Kelli O & # 39; Hara, Lea Salonga, Judy Kuhn, Katrina Lenk, Aaron Tveit, Laura Benanti, Brian Stokes Mitchell, Patti LuPone and Bernadette Peters, who closed the show with a triumphant version of "No One Is Alone,quot; without accompanying music.

Sondheim turned 90 on March 22, but plans to celebrate took place online after Broadway closed due to the coronavirus pandemic. The Sunday night celebration coincided with the 50th anniversary of the opening of the Sondheim show "Company,quot; on Broadway and served as a fundraiser for artists struggling to end poverty.

Sutton Foster was the first to sing, choosing "There Won & # 39; t Be Trumpets,quot; and her little daughter, Emily, wished Sondheim a happy birthday at the end. Christine Baranski, Audra McDonald and Meryl Streep had a few drinks of alcohol to form a raucous "The Ladies Who Lunch,quot;.

Neil Patrick Harris sang "The Witch & # 39; s Rap,quot; and thanked Sondheim: "It made me love theater, it made me love music, it made me love rhythm," he said. Harris' children also played a role in the presentation, bowing to the end.

Jason Alexander of "Seinfeld,quot; fame recounted that he was challenged by the composer, while Annaleigh Ashford and Gyllenhaal reunited for a song from their Broadway association in 2017, Sondheim's revival of "Sunday in the Park With George,quot;.

There was a duet by Beanie Feldstein and Ben Platt, who sang "It Takes Two,quot;. Victor Garber recalled having enthusiastically listened to "Johanna,quot; from "Sweeney Todd,quot; for the first time. In a video of a field with her dog, Mandy Patinkin said of Sondheim, "It just turns my darkness into light."

There was an intimate atmosphere at the event, with many musicians and singers dressed in T-shirts, minimal makeup, and set against simple backdrops.

"I have to go make dinner," said Melissa Errico confessed after singing "Children and Art."

Starting late in fashion, the tribute began on YouTube more than an hour after the announced start time.

Send the singers! a grumpy fan posted, referring to the classic Sondheim tune "Send in the Clowns,quot;, which was later sung by Donna Murphy.

It was presented and produced by Raúl Esparza, who starred in the 2006 Tony Award-winning revival of "Compañía,quot; in 2006. Esparza attributed the delay to technical difficulties, tweeting: "The curtain always rises late on opening night."

During an aborted start, Esparza appeared, but his opening speech was not heard and he abruptly left the screen. ("They should have hired the,quot; SNL "folks," said one online commenter.) Esparza later appeared in short videos offering personal commentary and sang "Take Me to the World."

The delay and the fact that many of the videos were previously recorded were reminiscent of the 2019 Fox broadcast of the musical "Rent," which used prerecorded footage for much of the show after an artist was injured during rehearsal.

Sondheim's shows include "Merrily We Roll Along,quot;, "Sweeney Todd,quot; and "A Little Night Music,quot;. He also worked alongside Leonard Bernstein as a lyricist for "West Side Story,quot;.

Steven Spielberg honored Sondheim's photographic knowledge of cinema and thanked him for helping out in the filmmaker's upcoming version of "West Side Story."

"For me it was like going back to school and meeting my favorite teacher," said Spielberg.

Lane, a frequent contributor, joked that the famous Sondheim was "an unknown hero,quot; of the American theater.

"Here's my little adage from show business for tonight: If possible, try working with a genius," Lane said. "They're fun. They're smart. They're inspiring and they tend to bring out the best in you. And that's the kind of genius Steve is."

Mark Kennedy is on http://twitter.com/KennedyTwits