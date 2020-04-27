Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker will be available to stream on Disney Plus on May 4

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker will debut on Disney Plus on May 4 – "Star Wars Day," of course – the company announced today, bringing the final Star Wars movie to streaming service. The move means that fans will soon be able to stream the entire Skywalker saga from nine movies (along with derivative movies). Alone and Rogue One) all in one place, in 4K.

Skywalker's rise is another part of Disney's plans for May 4 Star Wars contained in Disney Plus. It will also release its new documentary series Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian, which is about the making of the Disney Plus series, along with the ending of the animated series. Star Wars, the Clone Wars, who recovered from the cancellation of the transmission service.

Along with the new content, Disney plans to update the artwork on Disney Plus for its Star Wars Movies and shows featuring original concept paintings by a variety of artists who have worked on the series, including Ralph McQuarrie and Doug Chiang.