Spotify Preps Wild Podcast Tale About the CIA's Wind of Change and Scorpions – Up News Info

EXCLUSIVE: Did the CIA write the hit song for Scorpions Winds of change? This is the wild story of Spotify's latest original podcast documentary series.

The audio platform has partnered with New Yorker investigative journalist Patrick Radden Keefe, Pod Save America producer Crooked Media and Richard Simmons missing producer Pineapple Street Studios for Winds of change.

The eight-part series, which opens on May 11, follows Keefe as he explores a rumor he heard from a source within the CIA: The CIA was behind the international success of 1990. He will watch the spies doing the unthinkable, a secret propaganda story hidden in pop music and a maze of government secrets as you try to unravel one of the great mysteries of the Cold War.

It has been described as This is Spinal Tap Satisfies All the President's men. In addition to a series of podcasts, I imagine there will be a lot of interest in television and film for this story.

Powerful ballad Winds of change It was recorded by the West German rock band Scorpions in 1990; The lyrics were composed by lead singer Klaus Meine during the band's visit to the USSR at the height of perestroika. It was launched just after the failed coup that would eventually lead to the collapse of the Soviet Union.

Patrick Radden Keefe is a staff writer for The New Yorkerand author of New York Times-best seller Say nothing as much as Snake head and Chat. Previous reports include stories about chef Anthony Bourdain, the search for drug dealer Chapo Guzmán, and mass shooter Amy Bishop. He is currently writing a book about the Sackler family and the opioid crisis.

Keefe said he has been researching this story for over ten years, but only recently did he realize it would be better as a "broad" and "globetrotting" podcast. “It is a story that spans musical genres and boundaries and periods of history, so it was important for me to hear the music, the accents, and the voices, and judge for yourself who might be lying and who is telling the truth. I had a lot of fun chasing this crazy story over the course of a year, exploring the dark paths of Cold War history, and doing nearly a hundred interviews in four countries with rockers and spies. I can't wait to share it with the world, "he added.

Crooked Media co-founder Tommy Vietor said the story is "crazy enough to be true." "We know that the CIA covertly sponsored cultural events during the 1950s and 1960s," he added. "They paid to film 1984 by George Orwell and Animal Farm. They sponsored a European tour for the Boston Symphony Orchestra. Why not help a German rock band write a powerful ballad to tear apart the iron curtain? And although the CIA Keeping close to his secrets, Patrick is one of the best investigative journalists and writers of his generation, and no one is better positioned to discover the truth. "

Spotify network director Liz Gateley said the combination of cultural, political and musical elements would "resonate" with her global audience. "Patrick's decade-long investigation is full of twists and turns, and the compelling cinematic quality of the narrative is captured by the dynamic music and interviews that appear throughout the podcast," he added.

You can listen to the trailer here or below.