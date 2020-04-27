Sports Q: Who will be the best player in the Patriots 2020 draft?

Welcome to Sports Q from Boston.com, our daily conversation, started by you and chaired by Chad Finn, on a compelling topic in Boston sports. This is how it works: send questions to Chad via Twitter, Facebook and email. He will choose one each day of the week to respond, then we will bring the discussion to the comments. Chad will stop several times a day to navigate. But you handle the conversation.

Who will be the best player in the Patriots 2020 draft class?

Well this is just a guessing game right now right? Right now we have no idea who will work and who won't. I thought it was interesting that Nick Caserio, director of player personnel for the Patriots, made a comparison to the 2009 draft while speaking to reporters a couple of days ago.

The Patriots didn't have a first round that year, but they got Patrick Chung in the second round. They actually had four second-round picks: Sebastian Vollmer performed well at tackle, but defensive tackle Ron Brace and cornerback Darius Butler were failures. The third round Brandon Tate was a slightly more decent return man. And Julian Edelman in the seventh round was probably the second best robbery in the last round of franchise history. You know who the first one is.

Good eraser. Solid openwork. And I think this is the point Caserio was making: a draft that looked better after three or four years than after one or two. Chung became a cornerstone only after returning from a year-long season with the Eagles. Maybe this draft, with Kyle Duggar, the best pick, hailing from Division II Lenore-Rhyne, also has some late bloomers. I think we'll see that as the case for last year's draft, with Damien Harris and Joejuan Williams.

I bet we like Duggar a lot more in 2024 than 2020. But to answer the question, my favorite choice was third-round Anfernee Jennings. Smart, hardworking, tough pedigree from Alabama, physical … sounds like the kind of linebacker who thrives in New England. I bet he's the biggest contributor right away.

Overall, I bet it will be an excellent draft. Of course, nobody really knows. Even Bill Belichick. Or his dog, who seems to be a very good boy.

But what do others think? Who will be the best player in the Patriots 2020 draft class? I'll hear you in the comments.