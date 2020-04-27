SpaceX Starship SN4 passes key test at Texas facility, seeks to send humans to the Moon and Mars – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

(CBSDFW.COM/CNN) – According to founder and CEO Elon Musk, a prototype of a SpaceX spacecraft that will one day take humans to the moon and Mars has passed a key test at a facility in Texas.

Musk tweeted Sunday night that the SpaceX Starship SN4 has completed a cryogenic test run.

The cryogenic pressure test is necessary to show that the spacecraft "can withstand exceptionally high pressure caused by very cold fuel, which is a problem in space," according to the South Texas-based Brownsville Herald newspaper.

Snowing in Texas pic.twitter.com/0LKwIpnoPB – Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 27, 2020

"Snowing in Texas," Musk tweeted, along with a short video of the prototype.

SpaceX runs a rocket production center and a test site several miles east of Brownsville, near Boca Chica. The area was the site of the recent test, according to NASASpaceFlight.com.

Musk tweeted that the next step will be an engine test later this week.

Previous Starship prototypes were unsuccessful in passing the pressurized test, NASASpaceFlight.com reported. Most recently, the SN3 failed the test due to a configuration error, according to the media outlet.

Musk's ultimate goal is to establish a human settlement on Mars. To achieve that, Musk has said that Starship would need to fly into Earth orbit on a gigantic rocket booster, which Musk has named Super Heavy. The spacecraft would separate from Super Heavy after reaching space, allowing the spacecraft to use its entire fuel tank to make the six-month walk to the Red Planet.

(© Copyright 2020 Up News Info Broadcasting Inc. All rights reserved. CNN Wire contributed to this report. The-CNN-Wire ™ and © 2020 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner company contributed to this report. All rights reserved. .)