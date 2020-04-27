South Korea confident that rumors about Kim Jong-un's disease are incorrect

SEOUL, South Korea – South Korea is confident there is no basis for the recent whirlwind of rumors that the North's leader, Kim Jong-un, is seriously ill, the South's chief policy officer said in informed comments on Monday. Monday. .
"Our government has sufficient information-gathering capabilities to confidently say that there is nothing unusual,quot; about Mr. Kim's health, said Kim Yeon-chul, South Korea's unification minister during a forum on Sunday. Video images of his comments were available Monday.
The comments were South Korea's most categorical rebuttal of recent reports on the North Korean leader, some of whom said he was "in serious danger "or had become,quot; brain dead "or was in a,quot; vegetative state "after failed heart valve surgery.
It is highly unusual for a senior South Korean official to publicly discuss news reports about what is happening within the secret leadership of North Korea. South Korean officials normally maintain a policy of neither confirming nor denying, at least on record, for fear of disrupting sensitive relations between the two Koreas.
Still, the rumors proliferated on social media, often picked up by the mainstream media, largely because North Korea has not reported on a public appearance of Mr. Kim for two weeks or responded to shocking claims about his Health.
The prevalence of such rumors was also fueled by fears about what could happen to the unpredictable nuclear weapons regime in Pyongyang if its totalitarian leader were incapacitated. Although most of the past rumors about the health of North Korean leaders have been unfounded, some proved true, such as speculation that Kim's father, Kim Jong-il, suffered a stroke in 2008.
South Korea's unification minister Kim called the current torrent of rumors symptomatic of an "infodemic."
He said that when the South Korean government's National Security Council issued a statement reporting "nothing unusual,quot; in the North, it did so after carefully evaluating a complex set of information sources. But he said he couldn't go into detail, given the nature of the intelligence gathering work.
"I want to emphasize that when officials say those things, they don't do it without doing anything," Kim said, referring to General Hyten's comment and continued intelligence cooperation between South Korea and the United States. "They say it based on the evaluation of the information."
Kim Jong-un last appeared publicly on April 11. Speculation about his health began to stir after missing state celebrations for his country's biggest holiday, the April 15 birthday of his paternal grandfather, Kim Il-sung, the founder of North Korea.
The rumors gained strength after Daily NK, a Seoul-based website that relies on anonymous sources within the North, reported last Monday that Mr. Kim was recovering from heart surgery performed on April 12. The next day, CNN reported that Washington was monitoring intelligence that Mr. Kim was "in grave danger." Unconfirmed news reports followed that China had sent doctors to North Korea.
Kim, the unification minister, criticized the original Daily NK report.
The website reported that Mr. Kim had undergone surgery at Hyangsan Hospital, a clinic "dedicated to the treatment of the Kim family,quot; located near Mount Mohyang, north of Pyongyang.
But South Korea's unification minister said Mr. Kim had not been to Hyangsan, and that the hospital there was just a "regular local health clinic,quot; that was not capable of major surgery.
In recent days, North Korean experts in Seoul have begun to speak out against rumors based on anonymous sources in China.
"Even if Kim Jong-un is really dead or in a critical condition, there is an almost zero chance that North Korea has told the Chinese about it," Chun Yung-woo, a former presidential assistant for foreign affairs, said in a release. Facebook post on Sunday. "People who don't know how much North Koreans distrust the Chinese probably create that possibility."
Kim Byung-kee, a former intelligence official who is now a lawmaker and a member of the National Assembly's intelligence committee, said Sunday that unfounded rumors about North Korea proliferated in part because few were responsible for spreading false information.
"When it comes to North Korea, no matter what you say, you are not responsible for the consequences and people soon forget it," Kim said on Facebook on Sunday.