South Korea confident that rumors about Kim Jong-un's disease are incorrect

He said that when the South Korean government's National Security Council issued a statement reporting "nothing unusual,quot; in the North, it did so after carefully evaluating a complex set of information sources. But he said he couldn't go into detail, given the nature of the intelligence gathering work.

