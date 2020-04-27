Sonam Kapoor misses her friends and here is the proof

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja is in quarantine at her Delhi residence along with her husband, Anand Ahuja, in the midst of the closure. He cannot travel to Mumbai to be with his family and friends whom he greatly misses. Expressing how much he misses his girl gang, the actress has been sharing some old photos with her sister and friends on her social media account.

In the image shared by Sonam, the girls can be seen laughing and flaunting their smiles as they pose for the camera. Sharing the monochrome image, Sonam wrote: "I am dying to tell my friends nonsense and make them laugh at my silly jokes while Rhea feeds and drinks them." Last month, sharing a list from his lunch menu, Sonam wrote: "I miss my sister very much, especially when I'm cooking. When this is all over, I want to cook with her for our friends. @RheaKapoor."

We agree Sonam. We hope you do that soon.