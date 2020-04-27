Skywalker's promotion goes to Disney + two months earlier – Up News Info

Disney has a special deal for Star Wars fans.

The House of Mouse is launching Star Wars: Skywalker's rise on its Disney + platform two months ahead of schedule, with the film now debuting online May 4 globally.

The date, which marks an annual Star Wars celebration ("may the room be with you"), will also see the arrival of the doc series. Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian and the final episode of Star Wars, the Clone Wars at service

Disney has interrupted its release schedule on previous occasions during the blockade, including the online presentation of the launch of its latest Pixar movie. Ahead after the coronavirus interrupted the film's theatrical run.

Skywalker's rise It has been the number one home title (Blu-ray, electronic sales, digital rental) in the US. USA for the past four weeks, according to weekly statistics from the Digital Entertainment Group.

The movie, which saw J.J. Abrams returns to the director's chair, completes the recent Star Wars photo trilogy, following The awakening of the force and The Last Jedi.