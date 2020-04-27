Sky stops all international drama productions until spring 2021 – Up News Info

Comcast's European pay TV broadcaster Sky decided to halt all dramatic productions involving international filming until the spring of 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Speaking during the live question-and-answer session on YouTube, hosted by the Edinburgh TV Festival, Sky drama director Cameron Roach said productions are being analyzed on a case-by-case basis, but he does not expect shows with filming on the foreigner or travel items are underway. working for about 12 months.

Sky has had to pause international productions, including season 3 of Britannia, while plans to delay filming could affect new commissions such as Kudos & # 39; you, which tells the story of a woman fleeing across Europe after killing her estranged father in drug-fueled rage.

Roach added that UK productions could return to the track sooner, with the ambition to bring the shows to pre-production in mid-summer. He pointed out Mark Strong's thriller temple as an example of a drama that is "manageable" because it is based on a set and involves two players.

Roach explained: "What has been really important for all of us is to have something to aim for. The future is completely unknown, but it is difficult for people to motivate themselves. Saying a pre-production period in mid-summer or starting production , that means the writers room, the prep teams can focus on that.

“But what I have been clear about is the relative demands on each program. Therefore, anything with significant foreign shooting or a show that travels while shooting, we recommend shooting in 2021. ”

More follow