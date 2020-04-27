Six things readers are buying with their stimulus checks

"What are you buying with your stimulus controls if you're not using it to pay with bills "is the question I asked everyone in the Co-o issue on Monday morningP. Most of you were of no help and tried to drag me BUT! A few of you gave me a snapshot of what you were planning to buy or purchased with the one $ 1,200 check the government gave us so willingly and willingly from our own tax money. Not only that, but there were enough introductions from people who pointed to a lot of charities that are doing great things during the COVID-19 crisis, so be on the lookout for the second part of this guy soon.

When it came to product recommendations, some things were practical, and some were just hedonism, which I wholeheartedly supported during the coronavirus era. Some people buy things to deal with, and we won't judge them for that.

Asus ROG Zephryus 14G Ryzen CPU The | $ 950 | Best Buy

I bought a new laptop. Look, I have a gaming desktop, but with my four-year-old stuck at home all day, it's not like I could disappear into my computer room all the time. So just to do a little work while my daughter was playing alone, she had been using a cheap laptop at the time so old that it originally came with Windows 8. I tried to improve it; I replaced the mechanical disk with an SSD, upgraded the RAM, and even replaced Windows with a Linux distribution, but it was still a bit heavy. It had a nasty keyboard and trackpad, and it had a very boring 1366X768 screen with some of the worst colors I've seen on a computer in years. Even before the entire COVID-19 pandemic, I was already thinking about buying even something relatively cheap, but I was having a hard time justifying the expense. But we are lucky that my wife and I still work from home. We have our savings, and since the pandemic keeps us home, we are actually spending less than we used to, so I am fortunate to be in a position where I can spend my stimulus blame free. I decided to contribute a little more and bought the new Asus ROG Zephyrus 14G with the new Ryzen CPU. Very happy with that so far.

Green Mountain Pellet grill The | $ 310 | Amazon

I am fortunate to have been able to retain my job, and to be busy during this time, so I used mine to purchase a Green Mountain Grilling pellet grill.

Tushy bidet The | $ 79 | Amazon

I put part of it towards a bidet/ /Japanese bathroom thing. It helps the environment, leaves you feeling super clean, and in the next toilet paper crisis, you're sitting pretty.

3D printer The | $ 290 | Amazon

I bought my third 3D printer and used the rest to overpay some bills; The printer so far has done a great job and has had no failed prints and has generally been stress free, which is not the same for my first two printers. Automatic leveling of the printing bed is a must for me on future purchases now.

iPhone SE 2020 The | $ 300 | Best Buy

I have a new iPhone SE 2020 with which I am going to surprise my wife. He currently has an iPhone 6. He wanted to upgrade me to an iPhone 7, and was planning to buy him a used iPhone 8. We will donate the rest to our church. God has taken good care of us. We still have our jobs and we can work, and I know that many people communicate with our church, so we want to help be a blessing to others.

HP 15t laptop The | $ 450 | HP