Shaquille O & # 39; Neal bears the cost of the funeral of a boy tragically killed in a car accident

Shaquille O & # 39; Neal He has shown himself to be a generous man. Months after coming to the aid of a woman who passed out in the middle of a crosswalk in New York City, the retired NBA legend offered much-needed help to a Louisiana family who tragically lost their son in a car accident.

Eleven-year-old Keshon Batiste, as reported by TMZ, passed away after the car he was in showed a stop sign and crashed into a ditch and a nearby tree in Breaux Bridge, Louisiana a couple of weeks ago. . I was with an adult driver and three minors. Another boy, Trayvon Alexander, 12, who was sitting next to him, also died at the scene. The driver and two others escaped wounded.

Keshon's family was reportedly struggling to pay for his funeral because they had no insurance, and since then he has tried to raise money through GoFundMe. While they managed to obtain financial assistance through the crowdfunding platform, they still lacked $ 4,000 for Keshon's funeral service.

Hearing the family's struggle, Shaq stepped in to fill the remaining deficit. Deputy Chief Deputy Chief Marshall Lafayette City Phil Conrad confirmed the report to the store. He said the former athlete contacted him immediately and sent the money to be turned over to the Kinchen Funeral Home. The two children were buried on Saturday, April 25.

This was not the first time that Shaq played a role as a good Samaritan. In early January, he was caught on camera helping a woman who passed out in the middle of the New York City crosswalk. At the time, he was reportedly on his way to the East Village when he saw the woman pass out at the intersection of Pitt Street and East Houston.

Shaq could be seen on the video staying next to the woman along with other strangers until an ambulance arrived. When emergency medical technicians approached them, she shook hands with a medical staff before returning to her car once she made sure she would be seen.