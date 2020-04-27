Shailene Woodley claimed to be on "The O.C." It is one of his "proudest achievements,quot; and I love all about it.

Ad - Cheapest managed VPS plans in the world. Disclosure: Bear in mind that some of the links in this post are affiliate links and if you go through them to make a purchase I will earn a commission
"California, here (I can't) come …"
If you are a big fan of The o.cYou know that Shailene Woodley originated the role of Marissa's younger sister Kaitlin Cooper on the show.
Shailene played Kaitlin for six episodes in Season 1, also known as the most iconic season.
And then Kaitlin grew up to be … DON'T SHAILENE!
"Yes, yes, I was in The o.c. and yes, it is still one of my proudest achievements. "
Anyway, I love that Shailene loves the fact that she was in The o.c. As much as I
Oh, and if this is NEW INFORMATION for you, you are not alone. Sam Claflin also found out:
