Shailene Woodley claimed to be on "The O.C." It is one of his "proudest achievements,quot; and I love all about it.

"California, here (I can't) come …"

If you are a big fan of The o.cYou know that Shailene Woodley originated the role of Marissa's younger sister Kaitlin Cooper on the show.

Shailene played Kaitlin for six episodes in Season 1, also known as the most iconic season.

And then Kaitlin grew up to be … DON'T SHAILENE!

Fox

The role of teenager Kaitlin was played by Willa Holland, who went on to star Arrow.

Anyway, since Shailene is a Serious Actor ™ these days, it's easy to forget her deep roots in teen drama, so I'm really obsessed with the fact that she just shared a post about her time on the show.

"Yes, yes, I was in The o.c. and yes, it is still one of my proudest achievements. "

Fox

She signed her publication with a perfect and current reference to the subject: "California here I can't (I come)". A true quarantine mood.

Anyway, I love that Shailene loves the fact that she was in The o.c. As much as I

Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

Here grew Kaitlin at Cotillion, also known as the Golden Globes.

Oh, and if this is NEW INFORMATION for you, you are not alone. Sam Claflin also found out:

