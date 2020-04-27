Home Entertainment Seth Rogen Comedy 'An American Pickle' jumps from Sony to HBO Max...

Seth Rogen Comedy 'An American Pickle' jumps from Sony to HBO Max – Up News Info

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
2
<pre><pre>Seth Rogen Comedy 'An American Pickle' jumps from Sony to HBO Max - Deadline
Ad - Cheapest managed VPS plans in the world. ScalaHosting Disclosure: Bear in mind that some of the links in this post are affiliate links and if you go through them to make a purchase I will earn a commission

The Up News Info has confirmed that the Seth Rogen / Point Gray Pictures comedy An American pickle He heads to HBO Max for a debut on May 27, when the streaming service launches.

WarnerMedia has taken over global rights to the feature starring Rogen in dual Sony roles. The Culver City studio was slated to open the feature later this year, but they've moved a large number of photos on their feature list to 2021 (only three remain for this year).

Pic is a characteristic adaptation of 2013 New Yorker Serie Sold by Simon Rich, who also wrote the script and executive production with Alex McAtee and Ted Gidlow of Point Gray. Brandon Trost directs.

%MINIFYHTML2922369b2b0d1b9e1b0ac825dbeba4cf12%

Ad- cheapest managed VPS plans in the world. ScalaHosting

RELATED ARTICLES

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

©