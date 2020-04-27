Seth Rogen Comedy 'An American Pickle' jumps from Sony to HBO Max – Up News Info

The Up News Info has confirmed that the Seth Rogen / Point Gray Pictures comedy An American pickle He heads to HBO Max for a debut on May 27, when the streaming service launches.

WarnerMedia has taken over global rights to the feature starring Rogen in dual Sony roles. The Culver City studio was slated to open the feature later this year, but they've moved a large number of photos on their feature list to 2021 (only three remain for this year).

Pic is a characteristic adaptation of 2013 New Yorker Serie Sold by Simon Rich, who also wrote the script and executive production with Alex McAtee and Ted Gidlow of Point Gray. Brandon Trost directs.