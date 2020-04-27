Selena Gomez calls BFF Taylor Swift one of the best songwriters

Tell us something we don't know!
Monday, Selena Gomez sprouted Taylor Swiftcomposition skills during his interview with Apple Music where he walked Zane Lowe through the songs he included in his "At Home With Selena Gomez,quot; playlist for the popular streaming service. Among them was Grammy winner's hit song "Lover," which Gomez believes perfectly sums up his evolving musical style.
"I mean, once again, from the beginning, so there is nothing more to say that this is another song that shows your ability to take it back to the old, to combine it with your challenge to do new things with your music,quot; . she said of her old friend. "So I think that is so pure, always, not even partial, I think she is one of the best songwriters."
As for the overall vibe of her "At Home With,quot; playlist, the "Rare,quot; singer shared that she's been gravitating toward "storytelling,quot; songs by her favorite artists and real-life best friends like Julia Michaels and Kacey Musgraves.
"I think this quarantine has given me time to listen to all kinds of music," said Gómez. "This was more of a last minute, but while I was going through it, I realized I had a recurring theme. There is so much narration in each of these songs. I sat down and thought, that's very interesting, because I have these fundamental songs that leave me in this trance and inspire me and then listen to another type of music, "adding," It's about lyrics, strong lyrics, a lot of love and pain and then there are some party songs that just make me feel like I'm a child. again ".
But when it comes to his all-time favorite musician, that title is for Rihanna: "All I'm going to say is from the beginning, I've been a fan of Rihanna.‘ SOS & # 39; until now ", shared Gómez. "So there is no real moment that it is not gold, but,quot; Love in the brain ", and when he performed that live, I think that is one of the best songs of our time.

Reflecting on growing up in the industry, the "Lose You To Love Me,quot; singer compared herself to Billie eilish, whose song "All I Wanted,quot; has an emotional connection to it.
"First I'll just say what she understands: She already knows what this industry can be and be," he explained. "And when I heard that song, I sobbed because I've been doing this for a long time and it's like, damn, that's so true. There are so many moments when I thought, 'Oh, it doesn't matter who you are.' There are moments in my life that say, "Is this it?" She deserved everything she got and has. She is an amazing artist, amazing. "
In addition to talking about his favorite artists, Gómez also joked that he has been working on new music while practicing social distancing.
"Currently, I'm actually building this little study situation and I'm doing it with the people who have been in my home," he explained. "So, I'm creating a little station where I can do FaceTime with my engineer and some of my producer friends and we're going to try to make some music, which excites me a lot."
