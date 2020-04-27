Selena Gomez calls BFF Taylor Swift one of the best songwriters

Tell us something we don't know!

Monday, Selena Gomez sprouted Taylor Swiftcomposition skills during his interview with Apple Music where he walked Zane Lowe through the songs he included in his "At Home With Selena Gomez,quot; playlist for the popular streaming service. Among them was Grammy winner's hit song "Lover," which Gomez believes perfectly sums up his evolving musical style.

"I mean, once again, from the beginning, so there is nothing more to say that this is another song that shows your ability to take it back to the old, to combine it with your challenge to do new things with your music,quot; . she said of her old friend. "So I think that is so pure, always, not even partial, I think she is one of the best songwriters."

As for the overall vibe of her "At Home With,quot; playlist, the "Rare,quot; singer shared that she's been gravitating toward "storytelling,quot; songs by her favorite artists and real-life best friends like Julia Michaels and Kacey Musgraves.