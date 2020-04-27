"Seinfeld" Actor Was 86 – Up News Info

Gene Dynarski, an actor whose episodic television roles included the irascible Izzy Mandelbaum Jr. in Seinfeld and the victim of a human bat in a memorable 2000 episode X files, died on February 27 at a Studio City rehabilitation center. He was 86 years old.

Dynarski's death was announced by friend and playwright Ernest Kearney, who writes on his website that Dynarski had been recovering from a "mild cardiac episode" for the past month.

"I had visited Gene just a few days before," writes Kearney. "He looked like his old self, ranting that he had found a lawyer to sue the rehab center … I could tell by the looks of the staff passing by his room that Gene had managed to upset them. Dynarski had a genius to piss off people. And in general, the last people that a Hollywood actor should bother. "

In addition to numerous television credits dating back to the early 1960s, Dynarski appeared in the Steven Spielberg film. Close Encounters of the Third Kind (as the supervisor for Richard Dreyfuss, the UFO tormented by Roy) and Alan J. Pakula All the President's Men (as clerk of court).

But it was in the roles of characters on episodic television that Dynarski was most prolific, with appearances, as an example, in the 1960s (Ben Casey, The great valley, The monkeys, Voyage to the bottom of the seaand two episodes of Star Trek), the 1970s (The Doris Day Show, Starsky & Hutch, Kojak) and the 1980s (Hill St. Blues, Star Trek: the next generation) Made two appearances in 1997 as SeinfeldIzzy Mandelbaum Jr. is overly confident that he tried to lift a television only to end up in a hospital bed alongside his father (played by Lloyd Bridges). Dynarski ended his television career with the 2000 episode "Patience" X files.

In 1979, the actor opened The Gene Dynarski Theater in Los Angeles, a small venue that in its decade-and-a-half started some big future names early, including Ed Harris, Elisabeth Shue and Tom Hanks.

Dynarski is survived by two daughters.