See support from the waitress Nick Cordero cast in Touching Tribute

Nick CorderoThe Broadway family is sending you great love.
the Waitress The cast performed a socially distant performance of the Tony Award-nominated song "Live Your Life,quot; to support their friend as he continues to fight for his health. The arrangement features Cordero's co-stars rocking from their respective homes: playing the keyboard, guitars, and harmonizing beautifully as they recite Cordero's inspiring lyrics.
"They will give you hell, but don't let them kill your light," the group sings. "Not without a fight. Live your life."
Throughout the video, the band offers some positivity at a difficult time, moaning on the air guitar and holding up motivational posters that say, "We love you Nick!", "Nick, you got this!" and "Wake up Nick!"
On Friday morning, Cordero's wife. Amanda Kloots He turned to Twitter to announce that the singer had tested negative for Coronavirus twice, although he still remains unconscious after an emergency leg amputation. Later that night, Kloots also shared that her husband had successfully undergone a procedure for a temporary pacemaker to monitor the artist's irregular heartbeat.
While Cordero has been hospitalized since March, Kloots continues to care for his 10-month-old son, Elvis. On Sunday, she visited Instagram to show how she keeps her spirits up.
"I put on a dress today!" she celebrated. "I didn't iron it, but it's on and I'm proud of it. I'm doing my best to keep Elvis happy so we can dance and sing every day until Nick comes home!"
Kloots also gave an update on Lamb's condition.
"Nick just received a good report," he posted on his Instagram story. "He was stable all night and endured the medication changes."
Kloots continues to share hopeful posts with the hashtag #WakeUpNick.
For the latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic and tips on how to prevent the spread of COVID-19, visit the Center for Disease Control and Prevention at https://www.cdc.gov.
%MINIFYHTML0b0530e7504f2d9a5c54eec7b84df26212%