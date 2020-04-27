See support from the waitress Nick Cordero cast in Touching Tribute

Nick CorderoThe Broadway family is sending you great love.

the Waitress The cast performed a socially distant performance of the Tony Award-nominated song "Live Your Life,quot; to support their friend as he continues to fight for his health. The arrangement features Cordero's co-stars rocking from their respective homes: playing the keyboard, guitars, and harmonizing beautifully as they recite Cordero's inspiring lyrics.

"They will give you hell, but don't let them kill your light," the group sings. "Not without a fight. Live your life."

Throughout the video, the band offers some positivity at a difficult time, moaning on the air guitar and holding up motivational posters that say, "We love you Nick!", "Nick, you got this!" and "Wake up Nick!"

On Friday morning, Cordero's wife. Amanda Kloots He turned to Twitter to announce that the singer had tested negative for Coronavirus twice, although he still remains unconscious after an emergency leg amputation. Later that night, Kloots also shared that her husband had successfully undergone a procedure for a temporary pacemaker to monitor the artist's irregular heartbeat.