Screen Media Sets Digital Release for "Hope Gap" Starring Annette Bening – Up News Info

Screen Media Ventures has raised the digital release date of Hope gap after having his theatrical window interrupted due to the pandemic. The image, which was collected at Screen Media and Roadside Attractions last May and had its world premiere at the 2019 Toronto International Film Festival, was released in limited theaters on March 5 with a theatrical expansion planned for spring. The romantic drama directed by William Nicholson starring Annette Bening, Josh O & # 39; Connor and Bill Nighy will now be available on digital platforms on May 8.

Described as a survival story, the photo follows the crumbling of three lives, through stages of shock, disbelief, and anger, to a place of hope. Grace (Bening) and Edward (Nighy), married for 29 years, live in a small coastal town near a cove under the cliffs called Hope Gap. When his son Jamie (O & # 39; Connor) visits for the weekend, Edward informs him that he plans to leave Grace later that day. There are no villains; only the good people who have lived too long with old mistakes and are now paying the price. There are no easy answers and no simple paths to redemption. A husband, wife, and child are forced to face hard truths and step out of those truths to create new lives.

David M. Thompson and Sarada McDermott produced.