Scarlett Johansson spoke about being the "second choice,quot; to play Black Widow

"Basically I made a career out of being the second choice."
So, I was years old today when I discovered that Marvel & # 39; s Black Widow, which had been played by Scarlett Johansson for a decade, was not supposed to be ScarJo at all.
The role of Black Widow was initially for Emily Blunt, you know, A peaceful place, The Devil Wears PradaBritish jewel general.
Maybe you already knew, maybe not. In any case, in a new interview with Parade, Scarlett referred to being the "second choice,quot; for Black Widow, but she was actually super positive about the whole thing.
In particular, he recalled a great meeting with Iron Man 2 director Jon Favreau: "I was really excited to work with him, so I said, 'If this doesn't work, I'm a hired actor, so call me anytime.'
And calling her did it. "The best call you can get is after you get rejected for something and then you get it," he said.
"You appreciate it more. Basically I've made a career out of being the second choice. "
In fact, Black Widow was not the only Marvel role that Emily Blunt rejected – they also offered her Peggy Carter, who was later played by Hayley Atwell. In both cases, Emily had to decline due to scheduling and contract issues.
The interview anticipates the Black widow movie, which was unfortunately rejected due to the coronavirus. According to Scarlett, Florence Pugh will play a sister-like character, but it is unknown if Robert Downey Jr. will appear or not.
And I don't know about you, but I certainly find it hard to imagine anyone other than Scarlett playing the lead role!
