Scarlett Johansson reveals that being cast as Black Widow was rewarding because she was initially denied the role

Scarlett Johansson is immensely grateful for her role in The Avengers series, and for good reason. A new Movie Web report claims that the studios initially cast their acting talents for the Black Widow character in the hit franchise.

According to Scarlett, she has fostered a career for herself by being the studio's second choice. The actress recently stated that The Avengers Originally, the director wanted Emily Blunt to play Black Widow, but had to withdraw due to a scheduling conflict.

Due to Emily's inability to take the job, Scarlett managed to get the character out of Black Widow and has taken it over since 2010. In other words, it has been ten years since Scarlett started portraying the comic book character and she may be one of the more lucrative roles for her.

A new interview with Scarlett Johansson introduced the actress saying that she and Jon Favreau met to talk about the character. She was thrilled with the idea of ​​having the opportunity to work with him, however it was not her first choice.

She told him that he was a "paid actor,quot; and that he could call her anytime if he needed to. Despite the relative pleasure of their audition and reunion, the studio was more interested in choosing Emily Blunt as Natasha Romanoff.

Due to the reason mentioned above, Emily was unable to take it and Scarlett benefited. Even after he got the job, Scarlett explained, he feared fans might not like the way he portrayed the character.

Apparently, his fears were unwarranted because The Avengers It became the biggest movie of 2012, and kicked off the most successful franchise of all time.

These days, Johansson is gearing up for the release of the standalone version. Black widow movie, which fans have been asking for since the release of the first Avengers movie in the early 2010s.

Unfortunately, the coronavirus pandemic began and the film was postponed until November of this year.



