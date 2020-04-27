Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb Al Roker, and Carson Day never went to prom

Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb, Al Roker and Carson Daly they all have one thing in common: they never went to the prom!
On the Monday episode of NBC TODAY, news anchors revealed that they all missed the high school milestone when they teamed up to help launch a virtual dance for Nebraska high school seniors, who were forced to cancel theirs due to concerns. of coronavirus.
After listening to the correspondent partner Craig Melvin Recalling her high school graduation party, Al admitted that she missed the dance because she had no one to go with. "I couldn't get an appointment," explained the famous meteorologist. "So there you have it. Sad, but I'm done."
Surprised to learn that it wasn't, Craig was curious to know about Hoda's prom experience. "I didn't go to mine either, Al," he shared. "I didn't go to the royal dance." As her yearbook photo was shown on screen, the mother of two joked, "Probably because of that. Who is he?"
While the gang was laughing, Savannah stepped in and said, "I feel like there's an issue coming here. No one asked me to go to the prom." Instead, he shared a photo of his first-year dance, which presented a sweet wink to his father. "I always liked that photo because my dad bought me that dress," she said. "Yes, they are very ‘80,quot;.
When it was time to hear about the memories of Carson's prom, Craig expected to hear that the TRL Alum was the most popular boy at the dance, but instead, he joked, "The takeaway here, for those of you looking to see if you ever want to be a part of the TODAY Show. Prerequisite no. 1: Don't go to the prom. "
"I didn't go to the prom, either," Carson continued. "We are a lot of losers. I stayed home and saw 60 minutes with my father and I played golf early the next day. "Before closing the session, Savannah left the high school students with an encouraging message:" High school students can get better. There is hope, okay? Look at us, except Craig. He was cool."
For seniors at Douglas County West High School in Valley, the TODAY The team made sure to pull out all the stops for their virtual dance. After naming the class of the king and queen of the 2020 prom, the lucky students received a surprise from Demi lovato, who appeared to celebrate the great event with them.
"I just wanted to say that I'm very proud of you all for staying home," said the "I Love Me,quot; singer. "I hope this is the most epic virtual dance in the world."
Last week, Hoda helped a groom bring a romantic surprise to his bride by officiating at their Zoom wedding. After hearing that the couple was forced to postpone their April nuptials in the wake of the pandemic, Hoda, who is an ordained minister, joined their virtual ceremony and watched as they said "Yes, I do." But his appearance wasn't the only surprise he had in store. For their first dance, they received a virtual serenade of Russell Dickerson.
