Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb Al Roker, and Carson Day never went to prom

Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb, Al Roker and Carson Daly they all have one thing in common: they never went to the prom!

On the Monday episode of NBC TODAY, news anchors revealed that they all missed the high school milestone when they teamed up to help launch a virtual dance for Nebraska high school seniors, who were forced to cancel theirs due to concerns. of coronavirus.

After listening to the correspondent partner Craig Melvin Recalling her high school graduation party, Al admitted that she missed the dance because she had no one to go with. "I couldn't get an appointment," explained the famous meteorologist. "So there you have it. Sad, but I'm done."

Surprised to learn that it wasn't, Craig was curious to know about Hoda's prom experience. "I didn't go to mine either, Al," he shared. "I didn't go to the royal dance." As her yearbook photo was shown on screen, the mother of two joked, "Probably because of that. Who is he?"