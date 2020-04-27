Saudia Arabia Investment Fund buys a 5.7% stake in Live Nation – Up News Info

Disclosure: Bear in mind that some of the links in this post are affiliate links and if you go through them to make a purchase I will earn a commission. Ad - Cheapest managed VPS plans in the world.
Saudi Arabia has taken a 5.7% stake in Live Nation, the live events company that has been hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic.
According to an SEC filing on Monday, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund purchased 12,337,569 shares of Beverly Hills-based Live Nation.
