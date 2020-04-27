Sancho's Broken Arrow cited for violating coronavirus home stay order

The broken arrow at Sancho’s Bar, on Capitol Hill, received a notice from the city demanding that it vacate immediately and remain empty until the city’s order to stay home is lifted.

The news, which Westword first shared last week, follows a police visit that found that the Grateful Dead bar violates the Denver Department of Public Health and Environment order that hospitality establishments be empty. during the closure of the coronavirus.

Owner Jay Biachi did not immediately respond to requests for comment by phone and online.

However, in a Facebook post on Monday morning, he seemed to address allegations that he opened the bar last week to the public, saying that only he was listening to music at maximum volume and not any member of the public.

"It's weird to think that someone would be uploading the Grateful Dead upstairs celebrating quarantine with their stuffed friends, the Grateful Dead Bears when he's in the basement having tea and writing about music or probably listening to another program on a computer that someone sent him a link and therefore I would not hear anyone knocking on the door, "he wrote.

The city quote, posted at 741 E. Colfax Ave. on April 24, noted that violators are subject to arrest.

"This facility will become vacant immediately and remain vacant until a representative of the Denver Department of Public Health and Environment terminates this request in writing and removes this sign except for the ability to complete online requests that will be mailed or they will deliver according to physical distance restrictions, "said the sign on Sancho's door.

As noted, the sign comes from an April 23 visit in which police attempted to contact Bianchi by knocking on the door while listening to loud music inside, Westword reported.

"It was there," Bianchi told Westword. "I was doing Facebook and other things and looking at the computer and whatever. Up and down, and I was playing music at full volume. There was a knock on the door, but I didn't hear it. "

Bianchi, who according to Westword lives in the space above Sancho & # 39; s, also owns and operates Denver bars / venues with themes similar to the bands Be on Key Psychedelic Ripple and Quixotes True Blue.

"Perhaps this person was happy to experience his place as if it really were his space," Bianchi wrote on Facebook Monday, before citing the Grateful Dead "Rain Box,quot;. “Now maybe you explain that to a police officer and maybe they believe you. Well, believe it if you need to, leave it if you dare!

This is a developing story that will be updated when new information becomes available.

