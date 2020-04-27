San Francisco police search for suspect in Oakland after chasing him across the Bay Bridge – Up News Info San Francisco

OAKLAND (Up News Info SF) – San Francisco police are in Oakland Monday afternoon searching for a suspected officer chased across the Bay Bridge to East Bay, according to authorities.

The SFPD did not offer details on the incident, but said the search for suspects began in Bayview at 2:30 p.m.

Police said the suspect fled the scene and drove to the highway with the SFPD still searching across the Bay Bridge.

The chase continued in Oakland, where the suspect crashed on 7th and Union. The suspect abandoned his vehicle and officers continued their search on foot.

No other details are available at this time. Up News Info SF is following this developing story and will provide updates.