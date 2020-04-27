San Francisco investigates possible homicide inside Sunset District apartment – Up News Info San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (Up News Info SF) – Homicide investigators were in an apartment building in the Sunset district of San Francisco on Sunday night after a body was discovered inside one of the units.

San Francisco police spokesman Sgt. Michael Andraychak said officers responded to a call in the 1600 block of the Great Highway on Sunday night reporting the body of an adult man in an apartment in a residential structure in two floors.

Homicide investigators and coroner's office staff had responded to the scene.

No other information was immediately available.