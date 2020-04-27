San Francisco closes the Golden Gate Park JFK unit to allow for social distancing – Up News Info San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (Up News Info SF) – City officials announced Monday that they will close a portion of Golden Gate Park's main street, JFK Drive, to traffic to allow pedestrians and joggers to practice social distancing while getting some air. cool while San Francisco stays at home The order remains in force.

John F. Shelley Drive at John McLaren Park will also be closed to vehicles 24 hours a day for the same length of time.

"We know that people need to get out, whether it's for exercise or just clearing their heads, and closing JFK and Shelley Drive to cars will make it easier for people who choose to leave their home to stay six feet away from others, "said Mayor London Breed. That said, we all must work together to continue to slow the spread of COVID-19 in our community. Everyone should stay home as much as possible and follow all public health recommendations. "

Closings will begin Tuesday at 6:00 a.m. and will remain in force until at least the end of May.

"Going outdoors supports our physical and mental health," said Dr. Grant Colfax, Director of Health. “We need to continue doing it safely. The spring weather and our order of extended home stays make it tempting to get together outdoors, but to protect ourselves from the coronavirus we need to keep up the good work of San Francisco: staying 6 feet away from anyone outside our homes and covering ourselves face ".

JFK Drive will be closed to vehicular traffic from Kezar Drive to Transverse Drive. Meanwhile, Shelley Drive will remain closed to vehicular traffic for the duration of the home stay order. The gates to Cambridge and Mansell streets will also be closed.

Last week, Breed announced the slow streets program to limit traffic on select streets. Slow streets are intended to provide a network of streets that prioritize walking and cycling for essential travel while allowing local vehicle traffic.

Here are those streets:

Calle 17 – from Noe to Valencia – nearby Muni lines: 22 Fillmore, 33 Stanyan



20th Avenue – Lincoln to Ortega – Nearby Muni Lines: 28 – 19th Ave



Calle 22 – from Valencia to Chattanooga – nearby Muni lines: 48 Quintara



41st Avenue – Lincoln to Vincent – Nearby Muni Lines: 18 – 46th Ave



Ellis – Polk to Leavenworth – Muni lines nearby: 27 Bryant, 38 Geary



Holloway – Junipero Serra to Harold – Nearby Muni Lines: 7th Avenue, N Judah



Phelps – Oakdale to Evans – Nearby Muni Lines: 23 Monterey, 44 O’Shaughnessy



Ortega – from Great Highway to 14th Avenue – nearby Muni lines: 7 Haight



Page – from Stanyan to Octavia – nearby Muni lines: 7 Haight



Quesada – from Lane to Fitch – nearby Muni lines: 23 Monterey, 44 O’Shaughnessy



Scott – from Eddy to Page – nearby Muni lines: 24 Divisadero



Visit for a map of the candidate Slow Streets, the updated Muni service, and the latest agency updates.