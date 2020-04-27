Samsung's update to Galaxy Buds makes them more similar to more expensive Galaxy Buds Plus

Samsung launched its second version of truly wireless headphones, the Galaxy Buds Plus, earlier this year, and it's now bringing some of its functionality to its original headphones, the Galaxy Buds. The company says it will release an update today that will allow Galaxy Buds to connect to multiple devices at once and support them for the Microsoft Swift Pair, which pairs Galaxy Buds with Windows 10 devices more quickly. Galaxy Buds will also support surround sound automatically, which means that sound will pass through the headphones even if someone is listening to content. (Galaxy Buds don't cancel noise, but Ambient Mode prioritizes "important,quot; sounds so listeners don't get lost in their audio content.)

Finally, Samsung is bringing its Spotify partnership to the Galaxy Buds. Listeners can tap to start Spotify and listen to the audio content they were previously consuming. Tapping and holding the buttons will start Spotify's recommended playlists. Again, this is a feature that debuted with the Galaxy Buds Plus.

The Galaxy Buds came out in 2019 and were not particularly well received. The edgeVlad Savov's reviewer called them "the most forgettable true wireless headphones,quot; he had ever tried. The Galaxy Buds Plus improved on some of the original torque issues by adding additional hardware and features, but they still lack noise cancellation and aren't as sweat and water resistant as some of Samsung's competing products.