Salman Khan prepares for Radhe's climax amid closure

Salman Khan was busy shooting for Radhe from Prabhudheva – his most wanted Bhai before closing. However, the climax of the film had not yet been filmed. Now it has been put on hold. Salman Khan, who currently resides on his Panvel farm, makes sure to keep his body weight under control.

Salman Khan is reportedly training hard for climax at his personal gym in Panvel to acquire the desired body for climax. Reports even suggest that since the farm has a fresh produce from vegetables and fruits, the actor prefers to eat healthy and is not allowed to overeat. Salman Khan reportedly needs to film a car chase scene to climax. But considering the amount of time he spends on his body, we're sure there will be some bare chest shots according to his signature style.

Disclosure: Bear in mind that some of the links in this post are affiliate links and if you go through them to make a purchase I will earn a commission. Ad - Cheapest managed VPS plans in the world.

Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai also stars Disha Patani, Randeep Hooda, and Jackie Shroff. The film will be released later this year. The actor will update his fans about it soon.