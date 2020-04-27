Sales firm "Perfect Strangers" True Colors launches virtual cinema – Up News Info

Rome-based international sales team True Colors is launching a new platform that will allow festivals and event planners around the world to schedule their films during the closure of COVID-19. Entitled True Colors Virtual Cinema, it will be available to festivals, cultural and educational institutions, film clubs and independent exhibitors around the world who are eager to continue offering products during the pandemic, but do not have the technological infrastructure to organize events online.

True colors



True Colors was established in 2015 as a partnership between veteran Italian firms Lucky Red and Indigo Film. His credits include Perfetti Sconosciuti (Perfect Strangers)), which was a huge local hit and has since become the most remade movie ever (the most recent German version was the number 1 local photo on the 2019 market). Other titles in the catalog include the award-winning Edoardo De Angelis IndivisibleFrom Brazil Two irensFrom Spain The open door and gender photos The nest and In the trap, as well as many classics.

True Colors Virtual Cinema is not a VOD channel, "but an additional service that we provide to our local partners, whose collaboration around the world is crucial for us, to continue showing in their territories the great stories that we handle on behalf of our producers , "Says Managing Director of True Colors Gaetano Maiorino. Virtual Cinema is associated with the Italian cinema site MYmovies and will be operational from May 1.

Italy has been one of the most affected countries amid the coronavirus. Over the weekend, Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte laid out plans to ease the blockade, however, no specific mention was made of the cinemas. Other European countries are beginning to outline the security requirements for the reopening of cinemas, but most of the deadlines are still unclear. In the United States, theaters in Georgia must start operating again today.