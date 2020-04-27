Ryan Reynolds Trolls Blake Lively back after she teased her little ponytail

WENN

Continuing his fun online prank traditions, the actor from & # 39; Deadpool & # 39; and his wife, the & # 39; Gossip Girl & # 39; actress, turn to their social media accounts to make fun of each other amid the coronavirus blockade.

Up News Info –

Ryan Reynolds is not leaving Blake Lively have the last laugh on your funny pranks on social media. Shortly after his actress wife teased her little ponytail amid the coronavirus blockade, the "dead Pool"The actor made sure he returned it with his witty reply.

The couple's last joke began when Lively shared a photo of Reynolds sporting a new hairstyle on Instagram Story. "I challenge you to forget this every time you see it for the rest of eternity," the "A simple favor"the actress wrote on Saturday, April 25. The add-on itself saw a small part of the"Green Lantern"The actor's hair is tied in a ponytail with a blue rubber band.

Refusing to let his wife win online trolling, the 43-year-old star of "6 underground"He republished his story with his own brilliant comeback." Clearly, her contraceptive method doesn't work, so … "she captioned her post.

Disclosure: Bear in mind that some of the links in this post are affiliate links and if you go through them to make a purchase I will earn a commission. Ad - Cheapest managed VPS plans in the world.

Ryan Reynolds trolls Blake Lively back.

It was unclear whether it was Lively or one of his daughters, James, 5, and Inez, 3, who styled Reynolds, but the new hairstyle came less than a month after he revealed that his wife would be his new stylist. "Tomorrow, Blake is going to cut my hair," he shared during his appearance on "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert" in early April.

<br />

"She did this before," the ex-husband of Scarlett Johansson continued. "She did this once before. It took her two and a half hours. And in the end it seemed like she had done everything using just a lighter or, like those gloves that are made from sandpaper. It would have been a little faster if I had rubbed the head until the hair disappeared. " Still, he admitted that he was "very excited."

As for Lively, he has since returned to social media with another Instagram Story jab in Reynolds. Thanking a colorist for being a "real angel of the earth" and for "surprising her with a handmade hair color kit," she said, "The fact that you trust [Reynolds] to do this right, I am concerned about your sanity. " But who needs hair anyway?