RuPaul & # 39; s Drag Race episode Jeff Goldblum gets weird

During the time he's been in the air, RuPaul & # 39; s Drag Race It has been a reflection through the mirror of the spirit of pop culture. The early seasons were clearly an ironic parody of America's next top model, with Ru ridiculing the megalomaniac hostess and her family of judges with a panel of "industry experts" even lower than those who sat next to Tyra. But as the show found its own place in popular culture and went from being a small cult follower on Logo to a massive audience on Vh1, it also evolved from a small commentary, full of pranks on very silly tropes from reality to a cultural monster —And that change has caused a kind of crisis. How can Endurance race attract a growing audience while remaining the subversive, dumb, and sometimes incredibly moving competition that the original audience first loved?

Season 12's solution seems to be tackling the upcoming 2020 election. In this season's song title, Ru repeats "I'm American" over and over, while in the workshop, queens often fall to discuss the Unique problems of being gay drag queens in the United States of Donald Trump. But the season has also been riddled with questions that I didn't intend to address. After the first episode aired, Sherry Pie, who was already a leader in the prerecorded season, faced accusations that she had manipulated young artists into filming sexual acts by pretending to be a casting agent, bringing in a darker part. of the spirit of the time: the MeToo movement, unexpectedly in season. Other news revealed that RuPaul's concert with her husband is apparently using their land in Wyoming to quickly earn money. fracking, making a season of its self-titled game show built around resisting Republican policies in 2020 a little difficult to take seriously.

Similarly, the week nine episode accidentally delved into topics the show might not have prepared for, and it certainly wasn't prepared to explore. It all started innocently: The mini challenge asked all queens to do their best cat impersonations on a little cat litter pad. After having a bad performance in her first few weeks, Crystal Methyd seems to have figured out how to play with her character's strengths. Her cat was an adorably angry Instagram celebrity Methyd chose to give himself. "stupid man voice"She wore it in last week's hilarious business challenge. The effect was as strangely fun as Methyd herself, and it's good to see her translate the charm she shows in her confessionals to her performances. Jaida Essence Hall is a queen who has understood where Her strengths have resided since she walked through the door: she's sexy and smart and uses both interchangeably, like wearing a tight suit to scale a scratching post like a pole and before falling into a full division she would have earned a shower of dollars in club Jackie Cox was ultimately the winner of the mini challenge for the second week in a row with an Eartha Kitt-inspired cunt I hope to see in an All-Stars Snatch Game if things don't go well this season (and, right now , it seems highly doubtful that they will, despite Cox's obvious intelligence and appeal.)

The maxi-challenge was one of the most difficult offerings of the drag race: a political farce that should tackle some serious issues while still being light-hearted and fun. The task was to participate in a debate to choose a "President Drag". In the workshop, queens seemed unsure of how funny or serious they were supposed to be. RuPaul, along with Season 2 contestant and current RuPaul makeup artist Raven, acted as mentors, benevolently giving Heidi a doable character and insisting that if politics made Gigi Goode too anxious, she could run for president of fashion. Ultimately, it seemed like many in the shop were just as confused by the challenge at the end of the tutoring session as they were at the beginning, though a crow sighting is always a treat and her superhero dragon cosplay didn't disappoint.

At the makeup tables, Gigi once again lamented that the news was too difficult to see while Jackie, who is a Canadian citizen of Iranian descent in the United States with a Green Card, confessed that she was glued to the media, such as the ban. Trump's travel makes it impossible to see his family. Widow confessed that she feels insecure as a gay man in parts of Kansas City, while Crystal told the work room that her parents do not support Trump. These conversations feel heavy, like many in the Endurance race the audience can most likely relate. However, when the debate on the main challenge began, all serious conversations were put aside as guest judges Rachel Bloom and Jeff Goldblum asked simpler questions that could easily be answered with hints.

Heidi and Jaida were incredibly smart to meet the challenge with characters built around reacting to what others were saying. Heidi's pearl grip on the "explosive" responses and the fainting ugliness of the mud dump allowed her to be fun while still keeping the eyes wide open sweetness that has been central to all the characters she has created this season . Jaida chose to be the candidate of not knowing anything that deflected the questions, instructing Goldblum, who played throughout the game, to "look over there" when she had no answers for him. Jaida's performance not only made a political system rely on the sleight of hand and misdirection to circumvent any real leadership opportunity, but it also saved Jaida from having to get too involved with the difficult nature of the challenge. If you don't answer the question, you didn't answer it wrong.

In the workroom before the challenge, Widow seemed to be waiting for a platform to discuss his real reasons for coming to the show, to demonstrate that a plus-size person doesn't need to get entangled in restraining devices that twist the figure to play the game. . Ru didn't think that sounded funny, so the Widow character was just pissed off for no apparent reason. And instead of trying to find a way to talk about the travel ban she addressed in the workshop, Jackie's character was Canadian and little else, perhaps out of fear that the drag's president would debate too much. Gigi Goode retired to her robotic character Snatch Game, while Sherry Pie also invoked the characteristics of previous performances that won praise, escaping from the mother in Gay anatomy to her paralyzed impersonation of Katherine Hepburn, to the delight of Bloom and Goldblum.

On the main stage, the queens were ordered to wear stars and stripes, which they did with quite universal success. Jaida's peekaboo jumpsuit with a kite in the crotch to cover his naughty parts was outstanding, as was Gigi Goode's Revolutionary Warless Suit, one of the many costumes created specifically for Goode, presumably by his mother costume designer. . But the aspect of the track that attracted the most attention was Jackie Cox's caftan and hijab combo, which she explained was personally important in promoting Muslim visibility at a time of intense scrutiny and discrimination against the community. In turn, Goldblum replied: “Is there something in that religion that is anti-homosexuality and anti-woman? Does that complicate the problem?

The conversation about the comment and immediate reaction has focused on the inappropriateness of the question and the fact that no one had asked the same thing about a drag queen dressed as a Christian, but little has been said about the fact that after Goldblum made the statement, the panel seemed to agree uncomfortably and move quickly. Not a single judge brought out the power of drag to combat stigma through superficially light-hearted subversion. When a drag queen dresses as a nun to lip sync "Papa Don’t Preach", the act is inherently a political statement. The silence (and perhaps the unspoken agreement) at the judges' table left Jackie, a young and inexperienced performer, to nervously defend her choices and her culture against a world-famous actor. "I'm not (religious)," Jackie explained, "and to be honest, this outfit really represents how important visibility for people from religious minorities should be in this country."

The fact that Goldblum's question was left hanging without any rebuttal from the drag experts surrounding him, along with the implication that Cox was somehow supporting the removal of LGBTQ using such a complicated disguise, makes me wonder why didn't they just edit the statement if no one was going to briefly explain the resistance to the disoriented heterosexual man.

Goldblum's inclusion on the judge's panel altered the dynamics of the conversation in countless ways, as Goldblum did not seem to have heard of drag before his guest appearance. At one point, he paused to judge and ask where Gigi Goode's cock was, a question she explained (albeit a little awkwardly) wasn't really appropriate for television. But the episode was so full of weird moments that it's hard to notice them all. The footage from Sherry Pie is slowly coming back, and even its competitors have begun to notice that mimicking older women with disabilities appears to be their full range, but the judges haven't noticed or are tickled by repeated performances. Also, no one seems to notice that Gigi has been reeling as much, if not more, than Widow for two weeks in a row and seems to be getting a pass based more on the breadth of his wardrobe and the height of his cheekbones than anything led to. competence in terms of personality. When Widow, who was in the background again, told the judges that he felt that all his preparation was for nothing, Ru replied "You belong here", but the truth is that everyone who has seen the program knows that only one (if any) more medium-sized makes it to the final, and the judges seem to have picked Sherry Pie from the jump. It was a choice viewers can now clearly see lurking to bite them in the butt for the next few weeks, when they will have to patch an ending that doesn't mean Sherry Pie makes it to the final.

Finally, Gigi was safe for another week and Widow faced Jackie Cox with Katy Perry's "Fireworks". This afternoon in the game, both queens were desperate to stay, but last week's fatigue seems to have broken Widow, who, while passionate, was mostly glued to a spot on stage when Jackie literally took center stage. to give a performance. That left Jeff Goldblum in tears.

Overall, this week's episode felt important because of what was said but what was said. And the favorite of the week is this season's rush editions, which have the unintended effect of accidentally exposing the process behind the product.