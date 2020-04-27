Roswell, Nathan Parsons of NM on Returning from Death

It has been a strange season of Roswell, New Mexico so far for Max Evans (Nathan parsons)

After dying by sacrifice in the end of the first season, he has been dead for months, appearing only in Rosa's nightmares (Amber Midthunder) and hallucinations Isobel had (Lily cowles) Now, he has been revived, thanks to the heart of an alien enemy and a little help from the previously dead girl he sacrificed himself for. We all knew that he would finally return (he's Max Evans), but it took awhile, and it certainly affected both Max and Nathan.

"It was definitely more difficult than I thought it would be," Parsons tells E! News. "The first couple of months of filming was like being depressed, being a zombie, being a product of your imagination, being all these funny and quirky things and then it's like you're about to start and everyone else is already halfway through the year and they have all these full stories and it's kind of a tidal wave of 'what's going on ?! "trying to catch up."

But he is not mad at that.

"I always love to play day. It makes you work harder and faster, and you know, we have this new Max, if you want."