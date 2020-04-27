Roswell, Nathan Parsons of NM on Returning from Death

It has been a strange season of Roswell, New Mexico so far for Max Evans (Nathan parsons)
After dying by sacrifice in the end of the first season, he has been dead for months, appearing only in Rosa's nightmares (Amber Midthunder) and hallucinations Isobel had (Lily cowles) Now, he has been revived, thanks to the heart of an alien enemy and a little help from the previously dead girl he sacrificed himself for. We all knew that he would finally return (he's Max Evans), but it took awhile, and it certainly affected both Max and Nathan.
"It was definitely more difficult than I thought it would be," Parsons tells E! News. "The first couple of months of filming was like being depressed, being a zombie, being a product of your imagination, being all these funny and quirky things and then it's like you're about to start and everyone else is already halfway through the year and they have all these full stories and it's kind of a tidal wave of 'what's going on ?! "trying to catch up."
But he is not mad at that.
"I always love to play day. It makes you work harder and faster, and you know, we have this new Max, if you want."
New Max
Resurrected Max is a whole new guy. He started out angry and dangerous, but a powerful new Isobel quickly brought him down. Then we found out that this was a Max free of memories of Liz (Jeanine Mason), which had visibly changed it.
"In essence, maybe a little less tired," says Parsons. "Now we have a kind of clean slate, so it was nice to rediscover who I was in that character."
Max's total memory loss didn't last that long. At the end of the episode, he reminded Liz, they were sleeping together again, and he really seemed very happy. In fact, everyone seemed happy. Isobel was discovering herself in a gay bar, while Guerin, Maria and Alex had a threesome, and everything seemed strangely, dangerously well.
Happiness is a bad sign
"That's always a bad sign," says Parsons, referring to general happiness.
"I think the question is ok, so all this luggage that I had before, where did it go? What happened to it? Is it still there? What is happening? And we started to see little glimpses here and there, this type of bubbling back from this old me, "he says of Max's particularly questionable happiness. "But there is still a naivete, so to speak, because all the memory that hurts so much, the heartbreak, the loss, everything that is gone. So we see this kind of bright eyes, like oh, the world is still new,quot; . "
"We don't know,quot; how much he got back from his memory when he remembered Liz at the end of the episode, Parsons says, but he definitely got back some memories he didn't even have before, too.
"We are starting to see even memories that were suppressed just before landing on the capsules. Those are beginning to bubble to the surface, which has never been there before. So, it's a question of how much one really has one's memory."
Those new memories include the final scene from last week's episode, where a man put his hand on a young Max's shoulder in a strange alien cave, which he can bet Max will try to discover in the upcoming episodes.
How to be resurrected on television
This is not the first time that Parsons has played a character who came to life, especially after being in the Vampire Diaries world in The originals, and has learned a few things.
"I learned that people like to watch me die," he joked. "It is very different in every situation. The resurrection as a concept is simply interesting to examine, and to live in whatever context you are living it in, you have to ask yourself what were the circumstances when you died? What was it like to die? What did you do? ? You feel? That depends on how you die. What was the moment before you knew this was going to kill me? What's going through your head? "
And then to come back, you still have all those memories of your life flashing before your eyes, the questions, the fear, the loss, the anger, whatever it was, it's all there and it's like you woke up in a bad dream, "he continues." "That was weird, it was crazy, I don't understand what just happened, how do I keep going?"
Max's case is a little different, because many of his memories are gone.
"So you wake up to this question of what the hell am I? Where am I? Who are these people? What is this world? At least for Max, for me, it takes me back to a moment before that first heartbreak, before that that first great love was lost, that burden that you were carrying now is lifted. So there is a joy, an euphoria, a infantilism is back. But every resurrection is different, you know? What can I say? I'm getting the effect Sean Bean. "
Coming soon to Max and Liz
In tonight's episode, Liz's mother returns to town and shakes things up a bit. Parsons says it is a "force of nature,quot; but "it is the same as meeting any couple's parents."
"It is intimidating for anyone," he says.
Obviously, Max and Liz are not like a normal couple, since he just came back to life with their help, and not everything will be easy, since the resurrection presents some obstacles.
"It's been a long time for Liz, from Rosa's resurrection and my death until I came back to life," explains Parsons. "I mean, for me, that time is pretty quick. But months and months have passed for Liz, where she dealt with the loss of a loved one, and all these ethical and moral issues in terms of equipment theft to give her back. life to Max, and all these things he went through that he has a clear memory. But I don't remember any of that. I didn't go through any of that. So there's a little resentment there, because for me, it was like a flash, and in the meantime, she's been through this whole journey of ups and downs. "
It all continues tonight and every Monday at 9 p.m. at The CW.
