Robots: Robots Deployed to Examine Patients at Bengaluru Hospital: Report – Latest News

A leading private hospital in Bangalore has deployed two robots to detect patients and protect health warriors against the coronavirus, one of its officials said Monday.

"Robots & # 39; miter & # 39; interact with people who use facial and speech recognition and examine them for Covid-19 symptoms such as fever, cough and cold. They also protect health warriors from infection,quot; Fortis Hospital spokesman told IANS here.

The first robot examines visitors, including patients, doctors, nurses, paramedics, and others, in the room.

"Robotic screening is done in two phases. The first robot performs basic screening, which includes temperature control, followed by some questions about cough and cold symptoms."

"If the patient's temperature is normal with no signs of cough and cold, the robot prints an entry pass, mentioning the results of the exam with his name and image," the official explained.

The second robot connects the patient with the results of the detection of the first robot to the flu clinic where a doctor diagnoses it without physical contact.

"High infection rates among healthcare workers worldwide are hampering efforts to tackle the pandemic, which has prompted us to consider robotic detection," Fortis Zonal Director Manish Mattoo said in a statement.

The robots evaluate patients, assistants and hospital staff to ensure that no one with virus symptoms enters the hospital without being examined.

"With the resumption of our OPDs (outpatient departments), the chances of virus transmission may also increase. Robots help us to minimize risk through human contact," added Matoo.

